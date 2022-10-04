Pele argues with Shay over noise at night

Pelé Milflows, Shayan Haghin and Iran Malfitano were in the kitchen of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) when there was tension between the rapper and the businessman. Pele was annoyed at not having been able to sleep well due to the noise in the room.

Shay and Iran commented on the sound signal that alerts pedestrians to the treatment of animals, and Pelé fired: “You have to fuck collectively in this shit. Being fucked individually is dirty. Isn’t it collective? So? everybody has to f*ck this shit here”.

“No need to be mean,” Shay said.

“I’m not talking rudely to you. I’m just commenting, I’m not directing you. I’m speaking lightly. So my son, calm down there”, countered the rapper.

“But it’s something I did too and other people did. We came in knowing that,” said the Iranian, not knowing what Pele was referring to. The rapper then said: “What? Annoy others when we’re sleeping?”.

“Animal care,” Shay replied.

“I’m not talking about that,” countered Pele. Iran explained: “He’s talking about yesterday. We’ve been asking for a while, when [o pessoal] sleeping, so we can have at least one resting place”.

Pele joked: “No, Iran, we’re going to talk all night. We talk about your tattoo, every stitch. It’s going to be a bigger topic.”

Silently, Shay withdrew from the table.

About an hour later, Pele found Shay in the animal area and apologized. “I traveled. I was stressed, I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to. I’m really sorry,” she said. Shay hugged him in reconciliation.

