‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’, arrested for billionaire financial scheme, receives more than 37 thousand votes in RJ







Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, the "Pharaoh of Bitcoins"

O ‘Bitcoin Pharaoh’, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested on suspicion of heading a billionaire financial pyramid scheme, came close to winning a seat as a federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro. Even with the candidacy under justice, Glaidson won 37,935 votes in the elections last Sunday, 2.

The vacancy, however, will not go to Pharaoh of Bitcoins, whose candidacy was rejected by the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ) in September. He ran for the seat in the National Congress for Christian Democracy (DC).

In a unanimous vote, the judges of the TRE-RJ understood that Glaidson could not run for the Legislature because he was the subject of a process based on the Clean Record Law.

According to the TRE, the vote took place on September 12, the last date for defining the candidates eligible to run in the elections. Therefore, Glaidson went to the polls, but with the court ruling, the votes he received would not be valid.





'Pharaoh of Bitcoins' had more than 37 thousand votes in Rio de Janeiro

Owner of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, Glaidson was arrested in Operation Kryptos, by the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Revenue, on suspicion of financial pyramid. According to the PF, the fraud moved “billions of figures”.

The judges of the Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro assessed, during the trial, that Glaidson’s activities “compromise legal morals and ethics”, in addition to producing crimes that can be equated with financial crimes.

Glaidson appealed to the Superior Electoral Court, which has not yet judged the request. Therefore, his situation on the TSE website appears as “Annulled / Sub judice”.

