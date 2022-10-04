Photographer is attacked after approaching Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne in Argentina, says website

Actresses ended up in the middle of a big mess after being accosted by a paparazzi

Margot Robbie and Dear Delevingne became great friends after starring in the Suicide squad 2016, with the two always spending time with each other. Now, the actresses were in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when they ended up in the middle of a very dangerous situation involving a photographer. paparazzi which ended up involving the police after aggression complaints.

According to TMZ, the actress duo was leaving a restaurant in the La Boca neighborhood and taking an Uber when they were surprised by paparazzi. According to witnesses, the photographer, identified as Pedro Alberto Orqueraran after the women as they were getting into the car, which caused the driver to freak out and start walking when Robbie was still getting into the vehicle.

Delevingne was already in the car as the driver drove away, but Robbie lay on the floor as the paparazzi took pictures of her, which caused friends of the actresses to intervene. The photographer ended up with a broken arm it is a head cut, which he says were caused after a fight with Robbie and Delevingne’s friends.

According to TMZ sources, the photographer was injured after running and hurting himself, but Orquera told Argentine authorities that he was brutalized by friends of the actresses, identified as Jac Rhis Hopkins and Josei MacNamara Callum. The men were charged by the police, but it is not known if they will answer for any crime.

So far, representatives of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have not commented on the event.