PicPay’s novelty can change users’ behavior

PicPay, thinking of revolutionizing the experience of its users, launched the possibility of sharing on Open Finance. This is a one-stop account organization platform. Thus, PicPay’s idea is to improve its customers’ journey within the platform, personalizing its products and services.

According to PicPay, the main focus of the digital wallet is on the “battle” in the sector in the coming years. That’s because with the increased presence within Open Finance and with Guiabolso, a financial planning application, PicPay seeks to get ahead of its competitors.

Guiabolso and PicPay

First, it is worth mentioning that the Guiabolso platform was created in 2012 and was acquired by Picpay in 2021. Therefore, with the participation of the two financial organization platforms, the digital wallet’s plan is to consolidate itself as the largest performer of financial transactions in the country .

Thus, according to experts in the field, Picpay already has this natural advantage for using this Guiabolso Open Banking system. Therefore, the results are already seen by the platform, even though the operating time within the system is recent.

Phase two tests have been running for three months, and the consent conversion rate is 80% above average. These data were highlighted by Open Finance itself.

In addition, representatives of the app reported that in October, a financial planning tool will be launched within the app itself. Therefore, Picpay’s idea is to introduce a “mini Guiabolso” in its app.

What is Open Finance?

First, Open Finance functions as a regulatory basis for an open financial system. Thus, it does not only include banking services, but other systems, such as:

Securities brokers;

Exchange office;

Provident funds;

insurance.

In this way, Open Finance seeks to share data between financial institutions by standardizing and ensuring data sharing. In addition, the customer owns all of their financial data and can share them with other institutions.

Therefore, Open Finance is advantageous for users, given that it brings greater autonomy and transparency to the processes.

There are three ways to earn money with Picpay, they are:

Invite friends;

Save money on the platform;

cashback.

In the first option, each person indicated who opens an account, the customer earns 10 reais. It is worth mentioning that there is a limit of referral in 55 friends, that is, the user can earn up to R$ 550.00.

In the second case, saving money on PicPay can yield 105% of the CDI and is available for amounts of up to R$ 100 thousand.

Finally, cashback works from the payment of tickets to the purchase in partner stores of the brand.

Image: Diego Thomazini / shutterstock.com