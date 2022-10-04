PL and PT elect a greater number of deputies in the Legislative Assemblies of the states and DF | Election in Numbers

The PL won a majority in the assemblies of 4 states (Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, São Paulo) and in the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District. In Ceará, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte and Santa Catarina, the party had the most voted deputy.

Subsequently, the largest bench was for the Workers’ Party (PT) with 118 elected state deputies. In 2018, the party elected 85 representatives. The PT won a majority in three states: Minas Gerais, Piauí and Rio Grande do Sul. In São Paulo, the party had the most voted state deputy of 2022 in the country: Eduardo Suplicy received 807 thousand votes.

O Republicans was the party that registered the highest between the last two elections – passed fromand 42 deputies for 76, an increase of 80%. already the PSDBwhich ranked among the top four in 2018, dropped to 9th place, electing 54 parliamentarians, compared to 73 in 2018 – a decline of 26%.

União Brasil, which was born from the merger of DEM with PSL, occupies the third position of the parties with the most parliamentarians in the assemblies – 100. In 2018, before the merger, PSL (Jair Bolsonaro’s former party) and DEM had elected 76 and 54 deputies, respectively.