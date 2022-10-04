PL waves with the Zema-Bolsonaro union and will hold a meeting on support for the governor – Politica

In order to attract Zema (right) to Bolsonaro’s platform (left), PL works to board the base allied with the government of Minas (photo: Estevam Costa/President of the Republic)

The Minas Gerais leaders of the Liberal Party (PL), which houses Jair Bolsonaro, begin to articulate to give breath to the president’s campaign in the second round of the national election. Federal and state deputies of the PL should meet on Wednesday (5/10), in Belo Horizonte, to define whether the party will embark on the formal allied base with Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) in the Legislative Assembly. should lead to the support of Bolsonaro’s re-election governor. Earlier today, the winner of the race for Palcio Tiradentes expressed interest in bringing the nine state deputies elected by the PL to the situationist group.

According to the State of Mines, the inclusion of the PL in the Zema base in the treaty as an obstacle. Seven of the seats for Bolsonaro’s party in the Minas Gerais Assembly will be occupied by candidates who campaigned for the governor’s reelection, even with his coreligionist Carlos Viana having disputed the state executive power. The tendency, therefore, is for the party to stay at Zema’s base.

The idea of ​​the PL to bring together the winners of the election in Minas to, together, “hit the hammer” on the local directions of the legend.

“I understand that party decisions must also have the participation of federal and state parliamentarians,” he said, INthe former deputy José Santana, president of the state board of liberals.

Zema wants to make official support for Bolsonaro until Wednesday (5). According to him, talks for a union are “advanced”.

“We are well advanced in conversations. It is worth remembering that I am not from the president’s party. He had, here, a candidate for governor (Carlos Viana); I had a candidate for president (Felipe d’Avila). are progressing very well. It is likely that tomorrow or later we will announce support for the president”, he projected, in an interview with “GloboNews”.

Bolsonaro must have a campaign committee in BH

In parallel with the work to ensure Zema’s membership, the Minas Gerais PL works to strengthen Bolsonaro’s campaign in the state. The party is even in talks to rent a property and install, in the capital of Minas Gerais, a committee in support of the president’s reelection campaign. In Minas, in the valid votes, Bolsonaro lost by 43.6% to 48.29% to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). At the national level, PT won by 48.43% to 43.2%.

The Minas Gerais PL gained strategic importance for Bolsonaro in this second round, because it elected the most voted federal deputy among the 593 elected. Councilor of Belo Horizonte, Nikolas Ferreira was chosen by 1,492,047 citizens – in the Assembly, there was also a record, but with Bruno Engler, re-elected and owner of 637,412 votes.

Approach crowns gestures made since the 1st turn

Bolsonaro’s desire was to share the platform with Romeu Zema in the first round of the election. The Minas Gerais governor, however, chose to go along with Felipe d’Avila, presidential candidate for the Novo. The president then threw Carlos Viana into the race in order not to be left homeless in Minas Gerais.

The initial idea was to boost Viana and guarantee it with two digits of voting intentions. Thus, Zema would be forced to run in a second round and could need Bolsonaro’s support.

During the campaign, Bolsonaro made few direct requests to Viana to vote. When he waved at his coreligionist, however, he avoided associating praise with criticism of Zema.

Yesterday, in Brasília (DF), after the confirmation of the national second round, the president assured the start of contacts through an agreement with Zema. “Let’s make contact, we already did today (Sunday). We talked to Zema’s interlocutor. The doors are open to talk,” he said.

Currently, the representatives of the PL in the Minas Gerais Parliament make up the block of deputies with an independent orientation in relation to the government. In practice, however, the majority of liberal parliamentarians vote in favor of Zema in the vast majority of projects under debate.