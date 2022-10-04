Plan will pay for treatment in a non-accredited network for autistic children

In an injunction, the judge João Baptista Galhardo Júnior, from the 2nd Chamber of Private Law of the TJ/SP, determined that the health plan will have to pay for the treatment of the autistic child in a private clinic close to his residence. The magistrate concluded that the long journey to reach an accredited clinic, “would certainly be a traumatic experience, which would nullify the advances of therapy”.

Boy diagnosed with autism had the recommendation of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) psychotherapy treatment. The parent, who represents the child, requested that the health care provider fully pay for the treatment, along the lines of the medical report. The health plan, in turn, provided the treatment through an accredited clinic located 23 kilometers away from the patient’s home.

When analyzing the case, the magistrate found that the only accredited clinic indicated by the operator forces the child to face two hours of journey, between round trips, in public transport. THEfurther asserted that the displacement “it would certainly be a traumatic experience, which would nullify the advances of therapy, making it innocuous”.

“There is no contractual or legal right of the contracting party of the health plan to care at a clinic located close to their residence, and the rule is that the care is provided in the operator’s accredited network. However, exceptions are allowed punctual, as recently decided by the STJ, such as the inexistence or insufficiency of an establishment or accredited professional in the place and urgency or emergency of the procedure.”

In addition, he pointed out that due to the lack of an accredited establishment in the place, the health plan operator must pay for the treatment in an establishment outside its accredited network. In this sense, in an injunction, it determined that the treatment be paid for by the health plan, in the form and within the limits of the medical prescription presented.

Judge determines that autistic child treatment be done in a private clinic.

The lawyer Gustavo de Melo Sinzingerfrom office Sinzinger Law Firmacts in the defense of the child.

