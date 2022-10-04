PlayStation announces programming and games for testing

PlayStation has announced its full schedule for BGS 2022 and the list of all games available for testing. Its highlights include audience activities, contests and the Japanese giant’s main blockbusters as playable on stations completely free for visitors.

The brand will have the largest booth in the history of the event, with around 1000m² and 88 free-to-play stations. The panels consist of PS5 and PS4 games, as well as cockpits intended for Gran Turismo 7 racing simulations. Meanwhile, the stages welcome influencers, devs, international producers and more.

Among the confirmed games are The Last of Us Part I, FIFA 23, Horizon Forbidden West, Returnal and many others. Check out the full list and schedule of activities at BGS 2022 below:

Games available to the public at BGS 2022

PlayStation programming on stage at BGS 2022

Thursday (10/06)

7:30pm — The Games Game Show With Rik

Friday (10/07)

3pm — Panel: God of War with Bruno Micali, Flávia Gasi and Blader Koyotte

4:30 pm — PlayStation + Miners at the Competition Center

18:00 — Thought out loud (featuring Malena)

7pm — The Games Game Show With Rik

Saturday (10/08)

2pm — Quiz/PlayStation Roulette with Nyvi Estephan

15h — Challenge influencers against community (with Fifateca and Cocielo)

16:10 — Panel: Videogames and inclusion with Isadora Basile, Dani Liu, Jinki Winkki, Samira Close and Felipe Goldenberg

17:30 — Panel: How to become an influencer with Bruno Correa, BRKsEDU, Lucky Salamander and Bibi Tatto

7pm — The Games Game Show With Rik

Sunday (10/09)

2:30 pm — Challenge Playing on the Net

4pm — Panel: How to become a pro-player + Competition Center

5:30pm — Cosplay Contest: PlayStation Exclusive Games

7pm — The Games Game Show With Rik

Monday (10/10)

2:30 pm — Reversing the Roles with former Brazilian national team player Zé Roberto, Fifalize and Júlio Cocielo

4pm — Challenge Playing on the Net

5:30 pm — PlayStation Quiz

7pm — The Games Game Show With Rik

Tuesday (10/11)

2:30 pm — Challenge Playing on the Net

4pm — PlayStation Quiz

5:30pm — Cosplay Contest: PlayStation Exclusive Games

7pm — Spiral Table with Sidão do Game

Wednesday (10/12)

2pm — Facing the Pro-Player

4pm — Voice actor profession with Luiza Caspary (Ellie, from The Last of Us), Cassiano Ávilla (Jin Sakai, from Ghost of Tsushima) and Arthur Machado (dubbing director)

5:30 pm — PlayStation Quiz

7pm — The Games Game Show With Rik

What did you think of PlayStation’s lineup and news at BGS 2022? Comment! And don’t forget to follow the MyPS on our official TikTok profile!