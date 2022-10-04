Polls also missed projections for Lula’s allies – Politica
Ipec was also considering re-election of ACM this Sunday (2/10), since 51% of those interviewed opted for the current governor. Jernimo, in turn, was preferred by 40%.
At the polls, however, there was another result. Rodrigues jumped to 49.45% (4,019,830 votes) and was less than 45,000 votes away from taking the dispute in the first round. ACM obtained 40.8% (3,316,711 votes), while the third, Joo Roma (PL), 9.08% (738,311).
In the IPEC survey on October 1st, Elmano was already in first place, but with an expectation of a second round against Wagner: 44% to 37%. Roberto, in turn, was in third, with 18%.
In Piau, IPEC stipulated a technical tie in the first round between Silvio Mendes, from Unio (48%), and Rafael Fonteles, from PT (47%), in the criterion of valid votes.
The Real Time Big Data gave the former mayor of Teresina six points ahead of PT considering total votes: 45% to 39%.
At the polls, Fonteles received 1,115,139 votes, totaling 57.62%, and Mendes 811,806, equivalent to 41.95%. The other candidates were below 1%.
Lula’s performance
Lula won handily in the states mentioned by the report. There were 69.73% of the votes in Bahia (5,873,081), 65.91% in Cear (3,578,355) and 74.25% in Piau (1,518,008). In the entire Northeast, the PT reached 21.6 million, against 8.7 million for Bolsonaro.
Researches
Ipec survey for the government in Bahia heard 2,000 people between September 29 and October 1 in 92 municipalities – TRE BA-01710/2022 (TRE) and TSE BR-05440/2022.
Datafolha research for the government in Bahia interviewed 2,500 voters between September 30 and October 1 in 72 cities – TRE BA-00751/2022 and TSE BR-02575/2022.
Ipec survey for the government of Ceará collected 1,200 opinions between September 29 and October 1 in 54 municipalities – TRE CE-09689/2022 and TSE BR-07303/2022.
IPEC interviewed 800 people between September 28 and 30 in 38 municipalities in Piau – TRE PI-07182/2022 and TSE BR-04605-2022.
Real Time Big Data survey approached 1,000 voters in Piau between September 26th and 27th – TSE PI-01832/2022.