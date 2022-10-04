Prince William will receive rent of 4.1 million reais from his father Charles III for property of the Royal Family. Understand – Monet

+



King Charles III in the company of his eldest son Prince William in a 2020 photo (Photo: Getty Images)

Prince William will receive an annual rent of £700,000 from his father, King Charles III. The amount to be paid annually by the monarch to his eldest son was reported by the British newspaper The Sun. The value refers to the new king’s dwelling at Highgrove Palace, a property located in Gloucestershire.

know more

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) and the various transformations in the royal hierarchy, Charles inherits all the assets belonging to his mother, the previous monarch. Likewise, William inherits all assets belonging to the previous holder of the titles of Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall.

know more

King Charles III (Photo: getty)

know more

The Sun explains that the £700,000 refers to the installments Charles undertook to pay for the property when he acquired it in 1980.

However, as the property is in the name of the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, the amount will initially have to be passed on to William.

know more

Prince William at one of the Platinum Jubilee events, celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign (Photo: Getty Images)

know more

Charles also saw properties formerly owned by him in Dartmoor and South London being passed on to his son. Still, Highgrove Palace was his favorite dwelling, being the place most frequented by him in his moments of leisure. He and now Queen Consort Camilla even went there after the various farewell ceremonies for Elizabeth II had ended.

Now with Charles as king, William was first in line to the British throne. Next in the succession list are the prince’s three children: Prince George (9 years old), Princess Charlotte (7 years old) and Prince Louis (4 years old). Then, in fifth place, comes Prince Harry.

know more