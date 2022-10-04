Prince William will receive rent of R$ 4.1 million from King Charles III; understand

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj




William will receive millionaire rent from King Charles III

Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

O Prince William will receive £700,000, equivalent to R$4.1 million, from her father annually. That’s because the King Charles III is living at Highgrove Palace, a property located in Gloucestershire, England. The information was revealed by The Sun.

The rent dividend occurs because the property in question does not belong directly to Charles or William, but to the holder of the bonds of Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, who were Charles’s.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her accession to the throne, it is William who inherited the titles. He is also the monarch’s eldest son and first in the direct line of succession to the throne. Next on the succession list are the prince’s three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Then, in fifth place, comes Prince Harry.

Highgrove Palace is one of the new king’s favorite dwellings. It was there that even Charles settled with the queen consort Camilla after the end of his mother’s farewell honors. according to The Sunthe millionaire installments refer to the commitment that Charles assumed to pay for the property when he acquired it in 1980.

However, as the property is in the name of the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, the amount will initially have to be passed on to William.



highgrove palace

Photo: reproduction

