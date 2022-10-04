Production needs to step in after Shay causes punishment

Shayan Haghbin continued to be annoyed at being sent to the “f*ck that gave birth” earlier by Lucas Santos in “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV). The Iranian believes that his mother was offended by the name-calling.

Disgusted, Shay ripped off his own microphone to provoke punishment. Then, Shay imitated the sound of the siren and shouted at Lucas: “It’s forbidden to curse Shay’s family! Take it in the middle of your ****!”

“Sexist!” Lucas replied. “Why are you calling him sexist?”, asked Deborah.

Tiago appeared irritated with the Iranian for having provoked punishment and shouted: “The whole house has to do with [com o seu problema], fuck? Fuck! You are f*ck, f*ck!”

“He’ll respect me and my family! Curse me! Don’t put my family in the middle,” Shay repeated.

“It’s not everyone’s fault!” Deolane shouted. Shay asked, “Then tell him [não ofender minha família]”.

“You have to talk! So now you want the whole house to be punished?”, the lawyer replied.

The general shouting continued, until Shay, Lucas and Tiago started to fight each other, while other pedestrians tried to contain them. “Asshole! Asshole!” Shay angry. Deolane shouted: “Sexist!”

The production of the program then pronounced: “Attention, separate immediately”. The pedestrians gradually moved away.

