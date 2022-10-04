PSG owner would have shown interest in taking over Flamengo football | Flamengo



Nasser Al-Khelaifi bought PSG in 2011 – Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Rio – The owner of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, had his name recently aired as one of the possible interested in transforming Atlético-MG into SAF and acquiring control of Galo’s football. However, according to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, the Qatari sought information about another Brazilian club.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s desire was due to the number of 40 million fans Flamengo has, according to surveys, and also because of the R$ 1 billion in revenue per season, aroused the billionaire’s interest. Despite this, the carioca club has no interest in becoming SAF.

Regarding the Minas Gerais club, SBT reporter Brenno Beretta said that Nasser Al-Khelaifi, owner of PSG, would have made a proposal around R$ 2.5 billion to take control of Galo football.

According to the journalist from the São Paulo broadcaster, the negotiation would be advanced and documents would have already been exchanged by both parties. The amount invested would be to have a minimum majority of Atlético-MG’s football shares, something around 51%.

PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is the current CEO of QSI (Qatar Sports Investments), an investment fund linked to the government of Qatar, president of the Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF) and vice-president of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF). ). He was also a director of Al Jazeera in 2006.

At the moment in Brazilian football, Botafogo, managed by John Textor, Vasco, managed by 777 Partners, and Cruzeiro, which is commanded by Ronaldo Fenômeno, are the clubs that made the transformation into SAF official recently. Bahia is close to closing a deal with Grupo City.