Punishments for Opponents in Russia

Artiom Kamardine, 31, was arrested for reciting a poem criticizing the military mobilization recently decreed by Vladimir Putin. Under the title “Kill me, militiaman”, the Russian man criticizes Ukraine’s pro-Russian breakaway republics and talks about the mass graves found in the neighboring country. In a country where freedom of expression has no place, this act resulted in him being arrested, tortured and threatened with death.

In less than 24 hours, the police were at his door to take Kamardine and his girlfriend to the Investigation Commission. Two days later, with marks on his face, he reappeared in a video posted on Telegram, apparently being coerced into apologizing to the Russian people.

Before that, the poet would have been raped with a dumbbell. That’s what the website says Novaia Gazeta Europe. Kamardine’s lawyer confirmed the version. He would have seen him during the night being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Kamardine’s girlfriend, who was also detained, told independent websites that she heard him screaming in an adjoining cell, before men from the Investigation Committee forced her to watch the rape video. She also reported that she had been threatened with gang rape.

A medical certificate shows that she suffered a concussion, bruises and grazes on her head. Among other ill-treatment, the police also allegedly sprayed his face and mouth with ultra-strong glue.

Violence in Russian prisons has become common practice. In October of last year, there was a major revelation, supported by the publication of dozens of hours of videos that prove the existence of a system of rapes organized by the police administration. As is also usual, the matter was silenced and the Kremlin did not allow any further information on the matter to be leaked.

Big Opponents in the Crosshairs

In the current Russian regime, anyone who dares to think differently suffers dire consequences. In the latest protests against the mobilization called for by Putin, around 2,500 Russians were arrested. More than 200,000 are estimated to have fled the country. A few days later, Putin announced that anyone who refuses to fight in the war will be sentenced to ten years in prison.

That measure came six months after the signing of another law, which provides for a 15-year prison term for anyone who “spreads false news about the Russian army”. What is considered true or false, of course, is defined by the Kremlin.

In April, for example, the police announced the arrest of one of the main opponents of the Kremlin in Russia, journalist Vladimir Kara-Mourza, for “insubordination to the police”, as his lawyer Vadim Prokhorov told AFP. “It is obviously because of his political position that the authorities decided to arrest him,” he said. Kara-Mourza announced that he was poisoned twice, in 2015 and 2017, in response to his political activities. Poisoning and the suspicious death of opponents is another common practice in the country.

The same week, a court sentenced the editors of the student newspaper DOXA, Alla Goutnikova, Vladimit Metelkine, Natalia Tychkevich and Armen Aramian, to two years of hard labor. They were convicted of “inciting minors to participate in dangerous illegal activities”.

According to the newspaper, the lawsuits are related to a video explaining “why the expulsions of students from the university are illegal for having participated in actions in support of the imprisoned opponent Alexei Navalny”. Navalny, also one of the main names in opposition to Putin, is imprisoned in the country.

Torture of imprisoned Ukrainians

If reciting a poem resulted in Kamardine and his girlfriend being arrested, assaulted and raped, the punishments reserved for Ukrainian prisoners of war are even worse.

On the 22nd, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange more than 200 prisoners. Kiev generally announced the conditions in which the Ukrainians found themselves after months of imprisonment with the Russians. “Many of them were brutally tortured,” Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s intelligence department, told a news conference, without elaborating on the nature of the torture.

According to him, there are also “people whose physical condition is more or less normal, despite chronic malnutrition due to poor conditions of detention”.

The prisoners were held in various establishments in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian troops, as well as in Russia, according to Boudanov, who participated in organizing this exchange. According to the country’s interior minister, Denys Monastyrsky, “absolutely all exchanged Ukrainians need psychological rehabilitation.”