Queen Margrethe of Denmark apologizes for stripping grandchildren of the titles of prince and princess – Monet

+



Queen Margrethe II of Denmark at the funeral of cousin Elizabeth II (Photo: Getty)

When duty and love collide, the results tend to be disastrous. Let it be said by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who apologized for having deprived her youngest son’s grandchildren and granddaughter of their royal titles, releasing them from their obligations to the crown, in a decision that, in her words, , it was for the “own good” of his heirs.

know more

However, the measure, which takes effect on the first day of 2023, was very poorly received by family members, who spoke about the shock of having been removed, at least nominally, from the central circle of the court.

know more

In a statement posted on social media, Margrethe, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and currently the only woman to head a monarchy in the entire world, said she had ‘underestimated’ the impact of her ‘difficult’ decision to withdraw her grandchildren’s titles. – but insists it was the right choice to ‘protect the monarchy of the future’. Her intention would be to ‘dry up’ the monarchy, bringing a new image of royal tradition to the new times.

know more

Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena, grandchildren of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

know more

The statement read: “In recent days, there have been strong reactions to my decision on the future use of titles for Prince Joachim’s four sons. It obviously affects me. My decision took a long time to come. With my 50 years on the throne, it’s natural to look back as well as forward. It is my duty and my desire as queen to ensure that the monarchy continues to shape itself with the times. Sometimes you have to make difficult decisions and it will always be difficult to find the right moment.”

know more

“This adaptation, which I see as a necessary safeguard for the future of the monarchy, I want to make in my time. I made my decision as queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel affected. This makes a big impression, and I’m sorry about that. No one should have any doubts that my children, sons-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. Now I hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation”, he concluded.

know more

Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe II at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) (Photo: Getty Images)

know more

The statement comes after Prince Joachim – the one whose children will lose their prince and princess status – admitted that his relationship with his brother Crown Prince Frederik is “complicated” – and that he has not heard from his mother, the Queen. Margrethe II, after she stripped her children of their royal titles. He and his second wife Marie said Queen Margrethe had ‘unfortunately not’ tried to talk to them, with Joachim adding: ‘It’s family too. Or whatever we want to call it’.

know more

Marie, mother of Joachim’s two youngest children, told Danish news agency BT that her daughter Athena became a victim of bullying at school after the decision was publicly announced earlier this week. Last week, Joachim criticized his mother Margrethe’s decision, saying she ‘punished’ her children, as well as claiming he only learned the news five days before it was released.

know more

The Royal Family of Denmark (Photo: Instagram)

know more

The prince, who is Margrethe’s youngest son, said: ‘I can tell my children are sad. My kids don’t know which leg to stand on. What should they believe. Why should your identity be removed? Why should they be punished this way?’ “I don’t want to get involved in speculation and cheating,” said Joachim. ‘I’m telling the truth… I was given five days notice… I was given five days notice of this. To tell my children that in the New Year their identity will be taken away from them.’

Previously, the plan was to take the title away from young people only at the age of 25, but this strategy ended up not being considered.

know more