“R$ 1 billion per year aroused the interest of…”; PSG owner breaks ‘block’ and possibility of SAF in Flamengo becomes subject on the web

Nasser Al-Khelaïf, president of Paris Saint-Germain, would have sought out Rubro-Negro leaders to discuss the new management model that arrived strong in Brazil

The wave of Brazilian clubs becoming SAFs (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) exploded in 2022. Cruzeiro, Botafogo, Vasco and Bahia were the pioneers in the management model, while Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG are already studying the best proposals to start the process. In case of Flamengointernally, the red-black leaders are not interested in this route.

However, this does not mean that they will not be interested in Mengão. According to the “Flazoeiro” channel, Nasser Al-Khelaïf, president of Paris Saint-Germain, would have sought out Flamengo to understand the possibility of negotiating a SAF. The high number of fans and the revenue at Ninho do Urubu seem to have seduced the PSG billionaire.

“PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi thought about buying Flamengo and this news came before he opened negotiations with Atlético-MG. Just for you to understand the context, Khelaïfi sought out Flamengo seeking to understand the possibility of buying SAF from Flamengo”, shared by colleague Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel.

“The number of 40 million fans and BRL 1 billion in revenue per season aroused the billionaire’s interest. According to Flazoeiro, Flamengo’s response was that there is no interest in becoming SAF. The club thanked him for contacting him, but refused the billionaire businessman’s onslaught.”Nicole concluded.

Recently, it was reported that the owner of PSG would be interested in buying a club in Brazil, the most quoted being Atlético-MG. Officially, president Rodolfo Landim and football vice president Marcos Braz deny the information about the search for Al-Khelaïf behind the scenes.