“R$ 127.88 million”; Arsenal offers millionaire ‘figures’ for Palmeiras midfielder to follow in Gabriel Jesus’ footsteps

Palmeiras has a list of several promising players, mainly coming from the base. Big names have been revealed in recent years, including midfielder Danilo, considered one of the great promises of the Verdão Football Academy. With talent on the agenda, the player is one of the most harassed of the current cast by teams in Europe, with that, turns and moves he is sought after by some great Club of the Old Continent,

As found out by journalist Jorge Nicola on his YouTube channel, Arsenal of England, which currently has an Academy Crew in its attack: Gabriel Jesus, wants to increase the number of Palmeiras in its squad and has made official a proposal for the midfielder 21 years old, one of the highlights of Abel Ferreira’s team in the season.

According to the communicator, Arsenal offered around 25 million euros, something around R$ 127.88 million to have the athlete in the Premier League next season. However, the onslaught was refused by Leila Pereira, president of the Club, who has not yet shown interest in negotiating the midfielder at this time. The intention is that perhaps in the future, the figures will increase, aiming for even greater profit.

In addition, Danilo does not have the best moment with the Palmeiras shirt, being heavily criticized by the crowd and even a speech by coach Abel drew attention: “I know perfectly well that players aged 16, 17, 18, 25, 30 need that we believe in them. As is Lopez, Rony… we have to help and realize that these players work a lot and that it’s normal for any player to go through good and bad phases. About Danilo: it was really bad for him to go to the national team.”