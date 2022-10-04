Re-elected governor of Minas, Romeu Zema announces support for Bolsonaro in the second round | Elections 2022

Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election, will face former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the vote scheduled for the 30th. In the first round, Bolsonaro was behind Lula. The PL candidate received 51 million votes (43.20%) while the PT candidate received 57.2 million (48.43%).

Romeu Zema, re-elected in the first round with 56.18% of the valid votes, announced his support for Bolsonaro after a meeting with the president at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília. Braga Netto, candidate for vice on the PL plate, also participated in the meeting.

“A moment when Brazil needs to move forward. I believe much more in President Bolsonaro’s proposal than in the opponent’s proposal [Lula]”, said Zema.

He declared that he had inherited a “tragedy” from the PT government of Fernando Pimentel in Minas Gerais and that this was one of the reasons that led him to Brasília to declare support for the PL candidate in the second round of the presidential race.

Bolsonaro thanked the re-elected governor of Minas for the support. “We have always had a very frank dialogue, nothing discussed between us was aimed at other interests than the future of the state and, for our part, of Brazil. Governor Zema showed a brief film of what PT’s management was like for his state, and we can say the same thing about Brazil,” said the president.

“This support from Governor Zema is very welcome. The second largest state electoral college. Decisive”, he added.

In the first round, Lula won in Minas Gerais and obtained 48.29% of the votes registered for President of the Republic in the state (5,802,571). The candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), obtained 43.60% of the votes (5,239,264). Simone Tebet (MDB) had 4.17% of the votes in Minas, and Ciro Gomes (PDT), 2.58%.

In the capital, Belo Horizonte, Bolsonaro won with 46.60% of the electorate. Lula got 42.53%.

According to columnist for g1 Valdo Cruz, Bolsonaro bets on the support of Romeu Zema to turn votes in Minas Gerais.

Romeu Zema makes a speech at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília, next to President Jair Bolsonaro — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1

The party to which Zema is affiliated launched political scientist Felipe D’Ávila for this year’s presidential election, who came in sixth place in the first round, with 559,708 votes (0.47%).