Real Estate Funds For Up To BRL 10

Real estate investment funds (REIFs) have become increasingly accessible to novice investors. In general, fund shares cost around R$100, but recently some options have appeared on the market for around R$10.

The great advantage of low-price shares is that it facilitates the multiplication of equity through the snowball effect.

With only R$ 1,000 invested, each month you receive enough income to buy a new quota. In this way, your equity increases over time, justifying the term “snowball”.

In today’s column, I present five real estate funds that cost R$10 per share and have consistently generated returns for investors.

XPSF11

The XP Selection real estate fund, traded under the code XPSF11, is an FII that invests in other FIIs, so I decided to put it at the top of this list.

With an investment of less than BRL 10, you can buy a share of this fund and at the same time own a fraction of 36 other funds.

It’s a way to diversify your portfolio with little money, because if you were to invest in each of these 36 funds separately, you would have to invest around R$3,600.

The return on XPSF11 is currently at 11% per year. That is, for every BRL 100 you invest in it, you will tend to receive, in the next 12 months, a total return of BRL 11, if the fund continues to distribute proceeds at the current rate.

Another point that I find interesting about XPSF11 is that it has been in existence for almost three years, that is, it has a longer history than other FIIs that cost less than R$10. During this period, the distribution of earnings has been relatively stable, compared to other FIIs that cost less than R$10. with other funds of the same return.

GALG11

An interesting feature of GALG11, Guardian Logistics, is that it has been distributing earnings quite stably since when it first paid income in December 2020.

It is a brick fund, that is, it holds physical properties (not financing contracts) in the logistics sector.

Currently, it has no vacancy, that is, all its properties are leased, and the lease contracts have a term of 7 to 17 years, which explains the relative stability in the distribution of earnings.

The return on investment on the GALG11 is currently at 10% per year.

VGIR11

VGIR11 (Valora RE III), like GALG11, is returning 10% in 12 months.

One advantage over other assets on this list is that it has a relatively long track record of four years.

In its first three years of existence, the distribution of dividends per share was lower, as was the fund’s net worth.

It is noted that there has been a significant increase since the end of 2021, both in equity and in remuneration per share. Since then, the distribution has been increasing, which shows a good phase of the fund.

However, remember that past performance does not guarantee future results. Therefore, the ideal is always to seek to diversify the portfolio.

GAME11

Among FIIs with quotas below R$10, GAME11 (Guardian Multistrategy) stands out for its high return, 13.08% in just ten months of existence. Proportionally, it would be something like 15.6% return per year.

But here it is necessary to pay attention to two points. First, it is a paper fund, that is, instead of owning physical properties, it holds receivables contracts. This type of fund generally pays a higher yield, while the price of its shares tends to appreciate less, compared to brick funds.

The other point to consider is the short history of the fund. GAME11 distributed dividends for the first time in December last year, that is, we have no way of knowing how this asset would have behaved in the longer term.

This does not mean, however, that the background is not good. It just means that we have little data to evaluate it.

It is also worth noting that the distribution of dividends has not been very stable. From July to September, there was a 33% drop in the amount distributed per share.

In short, the return is high, but unstable. It is an asset for those who accept to take risks.

VGHF11

Here we have the FII with the highest return on this list. VGHF11, Valora Hedge Fund, has a dividend return of 17.11% in 12 months.

That is, for every BRL 100 you invest in it, the tendency is to receive BRL 17 over the next 12 months, if the fund continues to remunerate investors at the same pace as last year.

This is a fund that invests in other FIIs and also in receivables certificates. So it’s a paper background.

Like GAME11, it is an FII for those willing to take risks. It has a high income, but its short history of distribution of earnings is quite unstable. Earnings paid in September are down 50% compared to those paid in December last year.

Scratchs

Don’t forget that real estate funds are equity investments. There is a risk that you buy a share today, and from next month onwards it will start to pay smaller dividends than in the past.

Another risk is that the share price drops just when you need to redeem your money. If this happens, you could be at a loss.

I should also remind you that this list is not a buy or sell recommendation. I just selected some funds whose shares cost less than R$10. Each investor is responsible for his decision to buy or sell the asset.

Any questions?

If you have any questions about investments, follow my Instagram profile and send me a message there. Your question may soon be answered in this column.