Rede Assaí Atacadista announces opening of store in Rio Preto

Assaí Atacadista will set up a store in Rio Preto. The forecast is to open the first unit in the municipality in 2023, occupying a land of 30 thousand square meters. The project will be built in the central region of the city, where Palestra Esporte Clube had its headquarters. The site was leased to Assaí by SuccesPar, a real estate company that will be responsible for the construction. The investments are in the order of R$ 130 million.

The new store will generate around 500 new jobs, both direct and indirect, in addition to another 300 jobs in civil construction during the works. The selection process for hiring does not have a start date, but it will be communicated on the official pages of Assaí when it occurs.

“Rio Preto is one of the main industrial and service centers in the interior of São Paulo and a region in continuous development. We are very happy to announce our arrival in the municipality, bringing our business model based on competitive price and superior shopping experience in cash and carry, to the individual and corporate customer (small and medium entrepreneurs in the food industry)”, says Luiz. Carlos Araújo Costa, director of the South and Southeast Regions of Assaí.

Assaí operates in the cash and carry format (wholesale and retail mix) and focuses on serving end consumers, transformers, resellers and users. The chain offers a two-price policy: wholesale, when the customer buys large volumes of the same item, and retail, when the customer buys small quantities. In both cases, the price is, on average, 15% cheaper than compared to super and hypermarkets.

The first Assaí unit in Rio Preto will feature the company’s most modern store model, with high ceilings, sustainable lighting, ample parking, a variety of more than 9,000 specialized products and services (such as a butcher shop and cold meat emporium), in addition to of air conditioning for a comfortable and cozy shopping moment.

According to the CEO of SuccesPar, César Augusto Pires Viana, the network acquired experience and know-how for structuring large works in a short time. “After obtaining the construction permit, the deadline for delivery is four months. Our intention is also to invest in the surroundings of the project, making that region even more illuminated and safer for the people of Rio de Janeiro”, said the businessman”, he said.

Justice

In 2017, the Palestra club closed the sale of its headquarters, on Rua General Glicério, for R$60 million, to Succespar. However, in 2018, with the change in the board, the legal dispute over the business began.

In August of this year, the construction company began the demolition of the club – according to the partners – without authorization from the City of Rio Preto. The document was only issued on the 12th of September.

After that, the board took action requesting the suspension of the demolition and asking the construction company to pay all the debts foreseen in the contract so that the deposit of the deposit paid by the company to the club on August 4, in the amount of R$ 5 million, under penalty of contractual termination.