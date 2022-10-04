Ricardo Guimares the new president of the Conselho do Galo: ‘Much honor’

photo: Reproduo/GaloTV Ricardo Guimares the new president of the Atltico Deliberative Council

One of Atltico’s patrons, businessman Ricardo Guimares, was elected new president of the Deliberative Council of the club from Minas this Monday (3/10). The management of the “Triplete do Galo” ticket, elected by acclamation, will be from 2023 to 2025.

Ricardo Guimares has as his deputy his patron, Renato Salvador. Together with Rubens and Rafael Menin, they are part of the group known as the 4R’s do Atltico – which, in recent years, has invested financial resources in Galo’s football to increase the team’s competitiveness.

“It is a very special moment. It is a reason for me to be very honored and proud to hold such a position, as president of the Atltico Deliberative Council at an important moment. But, first of all, I must pay tribute and thanks to Dr. Castellar Guimares and Rafael Menin, who managed very well these last three years in the Atlantic Council. It was a very important moment. Decisive guidelines were dealt with, and they managed very well”, stated Ricardo Guimares.

“Now, our responsibility (mine and Renato Salvador’s) increases to continue this work. Renato is a great partner. We’ve been together for a long time, trying to help and contribute to Atltico. there will be the creation of SAF, there will be the inauguration of the stadium. There are many good things to happen. I hope I am as happy and hot as Dr. Castellar and Rafael were, bringing important titles to Atltico, as in 2021 – maybe , the most important year in the history of the Atltico”, he added.

Renato Salvador, the new deputy of the Deliberative Council, also celebrated the opportunity. The businessman praised the decision-making power of the group, which has a direct influence on the political life of the Atltico.

“It is a great responsibility, because we had a great president of the Council. The important agendas of Atltico are discussed in the Council. Without a doubt, we will have more important agendas. of the financial sector), will enhance and help Atltico in the decisions that come ahead”, he stressed.

The best-known patron of Galo, also businessman Rubens Menin praised the previous management of the Deliberative Council. “I hope that we continue with this footprint”, opined the investor.

“A lot has been done and approved in the last three years. I’m suspicious. Castellar and Rafael were a very nice pairing. A lot of important things were done, so congratulations on the work. Now, a new gesture giving continuity. Two other great athletes. I hope we continue with this footprint,” he said.

Guidelines for the Atlantic Council

The most urgent agenda for the Atltico Deliberative Council should be voted on in December. The Minas Gerais club adhered to the SAF Law (Sociedade Anima do Futebol), but it still needs the approval of 2/3 of the board members.

Another important topic is the statute reform. The club is studying changes to its bylaws, and the proposal, of course, also needs to be considered by the Deliberative Council.

The group will also play a decisive role in the choice of an investor partner for Atltico in SAF. The percentage to be sold by Galo as a company-club is not yet known, but the Minas Gerais club must have the expertise and financial resources of some international project in this new phase.

Fiscal Council

Effective

Srgio Fischer Teixeira de Souza

Daniel da Cunha Messias Roque

Fernando Campos Motta

alternates