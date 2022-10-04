Rockgol wins exhibition in a museum with an air of nostalgia

It has been 25 years since the first edition of Rockgol with Paulo Bonfá and Marco Bianchi, who ran the attraction between 1997 and 2010 on MTV Brasil, The late football tournament between musicians later also became an auditorium show. Now, Rockgol celebrates the date with an exhibition at the Football Museum, in São Paulo.

The exhibition occupies more than 300 square meters of the museum located inside the Pacaembu stadium, in the west of São Paulo. The exhibition opens to the public today (4) and runs until February 28, 2023. But how did the iconic show that mixed humor and football ended up in the museum? The idea came from Bonfá himself, who is the exhibition’s curator.

Before the pandemic, he wanted to know if it was viable and if he had enough elements to make an exhibition about Rockgol. For that, he went after original objects related to the program. The result of recent years is in the Football Museum.

“The story we are going to tell is so that it works for those who were fans and for those who have no idea, younger, who didn’t like football. For people, it will be a lot of fun, it will mess with the affective memory”, said Bonfá .

Bianchi, on the other hand, was consulted by Bonfá about the idea of ​​taking the Rockgol to the museum and declared that the initiative was entirely the ex-narrator of the attraction.

“I agreed and supported it from the beginning. I was just an enthusiast from a distance. It took many years, many programs, many editions of Rockgol, sports debates recorded in the studio from 2003 to 2010. So, it’s a lot. You have to be very careful and patient to be able to select what to compose”, said the former commentator of the tournament and the program.

View of the Rockgol exhibition, former MTV show Image: João Victor/Disclosure

The show features 30 Rockgol team flags that never existed in real life and were only used in the inter-band championship. The songs sung by the fans in the tournaments are also there. The exhibition has 50 unpublished photos from the championships. A mini documentary about the program is also shown, in addition to the selection of shirts and emblematic uniforms of the championship among musicians.

The exhibition also features the original 2007 Rockgol scenario that Bonfá himself kept in a warehouse because he thought it was too beautiful to be discarded. Visitors can sit and take pictures as if they were the show’s host.

The legendary goalkeeper Cléston, who is not called Cléston

Cléston gained fame at Rockgol Image: Playback/MTV

One of the most remembered characters from Rockgol’s time is the goalkeeper Cléston, a DJ who played with Gabriel the Thinker, who rose to prominence by making great saves. The exhibition has a space dedicated to the legendary athlete. And a detail: he is not called Cléston, but Cleyston, but he adopted the stage name DJ Cléston thanks to the success obtained at Rockgol.

“My oldest son is 9 years old, and the middle one is 7. They are at a soccer school. One day, the teacher said to the goalkeeper: ‘Cléston!’, and the students repeated. son if he knew what Cléston was. He said no, and I: ‘I invented it’. Then I went to YouTube to find a video”, said Bonfá.

“In this first edition that we went to do Rockgol narrated and broadcast, I sat in the booth, they gave me the lineups at the last minute. The team was very bad, and the goalkeeper showed up a lot. And then I: ‘Cléston!’, I got excited. When the first half ended, a producer came and said that his name was not Cléston. I said: ‘the goalkeeper cannot have a name in the first half and another in the second half. Now, he is Cléston’. Cleston forever.”

Marquinhos do Rockgol

Marquinhos doll, Rockgol character Image: Gustavo Setti/UOL

Another mystical Rockgol character remembered in the show is the Marquinhos doll, a mannequin who wore a São Paulo shirt and was one of the show’s attractions. It only came about when Marquinhos real, midfielder for São Paulo in 2004, missed the show at the last minute. Bonfá and Bianchi had to find a solution.

“Marquinhos confirmed his presence, but São Paulo was eliminated by São Caetano in Paulista, and he was afraid to go to the program and get sick because it was a humor program. The program in the studio was set up to receive guests. The solution went to get the mannequin from the warehouse, we put on a São Paulo shirt, then we put the puppet on the chair and made the program as if Marquinhos was there.”

Marquinhos became a legend and disappeared after the end of the program. Bonfa had to locate his whereabouts for the exhibition. “The mannequin was in the bowl of souls of a store on Brides Street [em São Paulo]. It is no longer used. Marquinhos had no arm, no glamour. The owner of the company didn’t understand why we wanted to buy that one there. He wasn’t the only one in the world, but he got out of line many years ago, he had to rescue.”

Directly from Birigui, only not

Rockgol was played in São Paulo, not in Birigui Image: Playback/MTV

Those who watched Rockgol games saw images from “MTV Sports Arena”, directly from Birigui, as Bonfá said, but the truth is that the games were never held in the interior city of São Paulo, but in the capital itself. Even so, many people believed that the matches were played in Birigui. Bonfá even received proposals to take the dispute to another city. He even won the key to the city of Birigui, for real, and appeared in the local newspaper. It’s all on display.

“One day, an advisor to the mayor of Birigui called me saying that he wanted me to receive the key to the city. A key was made, I went there to receive the key. The city council, whose president was from a different party than the mayor, decided to award a plaque to also have a ceremony. The Bandeirante de Birigui team received us, they gave us an autographed shirt. We were on the cover of the newspaper all day”, he said.

But why Birigui? “The answer most commonly accepted by me and Bianchi is that someone, when we were children, had a family or farm in Birigui. Then, they said they spent their holidays in Birigui, and we thought the name was funny”, explained Bonfá.

The exhibition at the Football Museum also features an area dedicated to fictitious products that the program created to advertise on Rockgol. Bonfá selected the four most famous ones: Birigui Booster, “powdered water”; Caninha Curió brandy, which serves to “deratize” the residence; Peanut João Ponês, “in popcorn, olive and adventure flavors”; hair consultancy Paulo Bonfá Ringling Brothers Capillar Consultants.

Finally, Bonfá explained that the musicians were not consulted for the show because he did not want to create false expectations. The exhibition is the result of an authorial curatorship by the former presenter of the program.

“The concern was that people could enjoy it. It’s not for academics, for the guy to do research, there are no statistics. It’s for musicians to really enjoy, the footprint of rescuing some remarkable moments and for people to remember their times.”

Service:

Rockgol 25 Years Exhibition

Football Museum – Charles Miller Square, s/n

Pacaembu – Sao Paulo – SP

From October 4, 2022 to February 28, 2023

Tickets: https://bileto.sympla.com.br/event/67330/d/153663