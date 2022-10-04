Rosana considers quitting her career after suffering attacks due to her appearance – Famous



The singer Rosana used social media and came back with an outburst about of the comments you have received since participated in the board lip syncat the Sunday with Hucklast September 25th, where came up with a new look.

The artist, owner of the hit ‘The love and the power’ did not hide his annoyance with the comments in the form of criticism since the very rare appearance on the small screens, and evaluated the possibility of abandoning the career.

‘My farewell. Since they attack me more than they accept me, then I say goodbye. I sincerely thank all the people who supported me during this artistic journey’wrote Rosana, in a comment made in a post published on Instagram.

The proportion of repercussion on Rosana’s look made her file a lawsuit against a followerThe, with the argument that he had suffered cyberbullying. She, who is also known as ‘Deusa’, gained recognition after the great success of the song that was part of the soundtrack of the soap opera mandala (1987), in Globo.

