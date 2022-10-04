Saleswoman is the only person in SP to have only one vote in these elections: ‘It’s frustrating’, says candidate | Sao Paulo

Thamires Oliveira (Agir), 33, was the only person in the state of São Paulo to receive just one vote: hers. The saleswoman was vying for a seat for state representative.

“I campaigned, I held meetings, I did everything. But, unfortunately, the vote did not enter. Only mine. The campaign was on the street. I hired people to work. It’s frustrating, actually, because before the campaign we already get a lot of anxiety. You can’t sleep. It’s a very stressful pressure.” g1.

The resident of the East Zone of the capital received R$ 5 thousand in september 17 from the Electoral Fund of the state direction of Agir for the campaign and a package with thousands of “double” saints with the party’s president, Carlos Roberto, candidate for federal deputy. As he did not approve the material, he did not distribute it, according to her.

“I received R$5,000 a week before the vote. The party itself gave no assistance. I even have a few friends who applied too. There was not much to do and voluntarily nobody wants to work,” he said.

Other party candidates created a group on a messaging app precisely to complain about the lack of party transfers.

The candidate hired two people and set up a small team to work in the region where she lives. The work was “door to door”, according to her.

“I had no vote. It’s shameful. I imagined it this way: ‘I believe even if I won a substitute, it would be much easier to help the community, both my mother, who is a social worker, and the community’. It was a ‘stuck’ campaign. My family members were with other people,” she detailed, regarding the vows of relatives.

With just over two weeks before the vote in the first round, most political parties had not yet reached the minimum percentages for transferring the Electoral Fund for women and black candidacies, as required by law. On September 15, two days before the candidate received the amount, Agir had already met the quota. See below:

‘I did not choose to apply’

Thamires says that a friend invited her to meet the party months before the elections. With the proposal to be another woman in politics, she joined and delivered the documentation.

“It was something I chose and no one knew. They convinced me, it was forgotten for a few months and close to the campaign they got in touch. I did not choose to apply. It appeared, I entered and it was forgotten. About two months before the campaign, the secretary contacted me. I was already in and I couldn’t give up anymore. I said: ‘I’m going to continue, let’s see how it goes’.”

About not receiving votes even from the people who work in the campaign, the saleswoman argues that the girls also acted for other candidates.

The party’s president and candidate for federal deputy, Carlos Roberto, had 4,660 votes. He was the most voted in the party. He did not respond to contact made by the g1 until the last update of this report.