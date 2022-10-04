São Paulo gathers the “shards” and returns to the Brazilian to confirm momentum and fight for Libertadores | Sao Paulo

São Paulo, who returned from Argentina, shot down by the runner-up of the South American Championship, contrasts with the team’s recent record in the Brazilian Championship. In the hunt for a place in the 2023 Libertadores, Tricolor returns to the field to confirm the momentum in the competition against one of the best rivals of the return.

On Thursday, at 20h (GMT), against América-MG, at Independência, Tricolor will try to increase the best sequence of victories in the Brasileirão.

São Paulo reached the decision of the Sul-Americana driven by the triumphs against Ceará (away from home) and Avaí (Morumbi). These are the results that the team carries in Serie A before returning to competition.

The unbeaten run reaches four matches, which puts the team back, albeit from afar, in the fight for a spot for next year’s Libertadores qualifying phase.

1 of 2 Ceni and São Paulo have few days to react — Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian Ceni and São Paulo have few days to react — Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Tricolor has 37 points and is five behind América-MG, precisely this midweek rival. If he wins, he’ll be back on a three-game winning streak for the first time since July.

This momentum in the Brasileirão appears as a basis for the team to return to a process of recovery from the defeat in the Sudamericana, treated as a major objective of the season.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere

See Rogério Ceni’s interview after São Paulo’s defeat in the Copa Sudamericana final

The defeat to Del Valle puts São Paulo under pressure to react in the Brasileirão to help with planning for 2023.

Going to the Copa Libertadores is also considered essential on the financial side, with the collection of games at Morumbi and the possibility of reinforcements that make the squad more competitive for Rogério Ceni.

The coach himself has adopted a posture of mystery in relation to the future, although the board supports the plan previously signed. Ceni signed a contract renewal in July.

On the club side, the situation is the same. It will depend on the coach, who is going through an exhausting season of work in 2022.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv