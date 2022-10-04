See list of former Bolsonaristas defeated in the 2022 elections – Politics

From left to right: Joice Hasselmann, Alexandre Frota, Abraham Weintraub and Luiz Mandetta (photo: Folhapress/AFP)

Candidates who were elected in the Bolsonarista wave of 2018 or integrated the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and then broke with the head of the Planalto were unable to be elected this Sunday (2/10).

The most voted federal deputy in So Paulo for four years, with over 1 million votes, journalist Joice Hasselmann (PSDB) got just over 13,000 votes and stayed away from re-election.

The same fate had the federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB), who went from more than 155 thousand votes in 2018 to 24 thousand now, insufficient for the election as state deputy in So Paulo.

A critic of the president since the pandemic, former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (Unio Brasil) lost the Senate race for Mato Grosso do Sul to Tereza Cristina, the former head of Agriculture.

Former Education Minister Abraham Weintraub, who began to publicly criticize his former boss this year, failed in his attempt to be elected federal deputy for So Paulo.

Weintraub

Arthur Weintraub, Abraham’s brother, had 1,900 votes and was not elected. Abraham, who was part of the so-called ideological wing of the Bolsonaro government, was at the head of the MEC for 14 months, amid controversy and attacks against various targets.

Dismissed after intense friction with ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), called “vagrants” by the former minister during a government meeting, he was allocated to the World Bank, in the USA. The break with the government would only come this year, when he began to openly criticize Bolsonaro.

In a live, asked if Bolsonaro “steals or lets him steal”, Abraham Weintraub replied: “Pork tail, pork ear, pork feet, pork snout… If in the pork, feijoada”.

Fleet

Frota was one of the first parliamentarians to leave Bolsonaro’s base – he was expelled from the acronym, of which Bolsonaro was a part, in August 2019, after criticizing the president’s gesture. He said, for example, that the writer Olavo de Carvalho (1947-2022) should have less influence in the government.

He also criticized the appointment of Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president’s son, for the post of Brazilian ambassador to the United States. In 2020, Frota even provided the Federal Police with information obtained by the CPMI from Fake News that would link Eduardo to the scheme.

Deputy Waldir

Piv of Bolsonaro’s break with the PSL, in 2019, federal deputy Delegado Waldir (Unio Brasil) obtained 539,219 votes this Sunday and ended up in third place in the Senate race in Gois, won by Wilder Morais (PL). In 2018, he was the most voted deputy in the state, with 274,000 votes.

In October 2019, then leader of the PSL in the Chamber, Waldir said he was betrayed by Bolsonaro and said that ministers acted to overthrow him from the leadership of the party. The statements were made after the leak of an audio in which he said he would implode the government and called Bolsonaro a bum.

Janaina Paschoal

Protagonist of the impeachment process of Dilma Rousseff (PT), criminal law professor Janaina Paschoal saw the more than 2 million votes received in 2018, which made her the most voted state deputy in history, dwindle to 447,500 this Sunday . As a result, she finished fourth in the Senate race in So Paulo, won by former Minister of Science Marcos Pontes (PL).

Quoted for Bolsonaro’s vice for four years, Janaina went on to condemn the president for leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which made her persona non grata among Bolsonaristas.

He also criticized Bolsonaro for suspected corruption involving the president and his family. in interview Folha de S.Paulo, Janaina said, for example, that accusations of cracking up against Flvio Bolsonaro had a negative impact on the government. “In a way, it has impacted the [meu] support, because I have the fight against corruption and transparency as something paramount.”

Joyce Hasselmann

Joice was even named government leader in Congress in 2019, but was replaced after supporting Delegado Waldir’s maintenance as PSL leader in the Chamber. The president wanted one of his sons in the post, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro. The deputy broke with the Bolsonaro family that same year, after being attacked by the president’s children on social media.

She left the PSL in 2021, accusing the acronym of being an accomplice in the president’s betrayals.

Mandetta

In the dispute for the Mato Grosso do Sul seat in the Senate, former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (Sade) was defeated by former minister Tereza Cristina (Agriculture), an ally of the president and candidate of the PP, who received 61% of the votes. Mandetta was the choice of just over 206,000 voters, equivalent to 15%.

Mandetta broke up with Bolsonaro in the first month of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, for not agreeing with the president’s policy contrary to social distancing measures to contain the pandemic.

Soraya Thronicke

Elected senator for Mato Grosso do Sul by the PSL in 2018, with 373,000 votes, Soraya finished fifth in her first presidential race. She got almost 601,000 votes, less than 1% of the valid votes.

The candidate became known for acting in street movements against the PT and became vice-leader of the Bolsonaro government, but came into the sights of radical Bolsonaristas during the Covid CPI, during which she did not endorse the government’s strategy of diverting the focus. of the investigation.

During the campaign, he starred in direct clashes with Bolsonaro and candidates who supported him. This Monday (3/10), the president referred to a senator as Soraya ‘trambique’.