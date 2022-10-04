See which federal deputies managed to get reelected | Elections 2022

See below which federal deputies were reelected last Sunday (2), according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). O survey considers parliamentarians who were elected to a seat in 2018 and won a seat again in the Chamber of Deputies.
- SEE ALL ELECTED BY STATE
The state was the only one that did not re-elect deputies.
The state, owner of nine seats, re-elected four deputies:
- Arthur Lira (PP), current president of the Chamber
- Marx Beltrão (PP)
- Isnaldo Bulhões Jr (MDB)
- Paulo (PT)
Last state to have the list of elected federal deputies released, on Monday night (3), Amazonas will repeat half of the bench in 2023:
- Átila Lins (PSD)
- Captain Alberto Neto (PL)
- Sidney Leite (PSD)
- Silas Camara (Republicans)
The state re-elected two of its eight representatives:
- Acacio Favacho (MDB)
- Vinicius Gurgel (PL)
Of the 39 candidates elected in Bahia, 26 were reelected:
- Adolfo Viana (PSDB)
- Afonso Florence (PT)
- Alex Santana (Republicans)
- Alice Portugal (PC do B)
- Antonio Brito (PSD)
- Arthur Maia (Union Brazil)
- Bacellar (PV)
- Claudio Cajado (Progressives)
- Daniel (PC do B)
- Elmar Nascimento (Union Brazil)
- Felix Mendonca (PDT)
- João Carlos Bacelar (PL)
- Jorge Solla (PT)
- José Rocha (Union Brazil)
- Leur Lomanto Jr (Union Brazil)
- Lidice Da Mata (PSB)
- Marcio Marinho (Republicans)
- Mario Negromonte Jr (Progressives)
- Otto Filho (PSD)
- Pastor Sergeant Isidório (Avante)
- Paulo Azi, (Union Brazil)
- Raimundo Costa (We can)
- Sergio Brito (PSD)
- Valmir Assunção (PT)
- Waldenor Pereira (PT)
- Zé Neto (PT)
Of the 22 elected deputies, 14 will continue to represent Ceará in the Chamber:
- AJ Albuquerque (PP)
- André Figueiredo (PDT)
- Célio Studart (PV)
- Domingos Neto (PSD)
- Dr. Jaziel (PL)
- Eduardo Bismark (PDT)
- Guimaraes (PT)
- Idilvan (PDT)
- Jose Airton (PT)
- Junior Mano (PL)
- Luizianne (PT)
- Mauro Filho (PDT)
- Moses Rodrigues (Union Brazil)
- Robério Monteiro (PDT)
Of the eight DF seats in the Chamber, three will continue to be occupied by deputies from the current legislature:
- Bia Kicis (PL)
- Erika Kokay (PT)
- Julius Caesar (Republicans)
Half of the ten state seats in the Chamber will be occupied by new deputies. The nominees were:
- Amaro Neto (Republicans)
- Victory (PP)
- Evair de Melo (PP)
- Helder Salomao (PT)
- Paulo Foletto (PSB)
Of the successful candidates, nine were already deputies and were reelected:
- Adriano do Baldy (Progressives)
- Célio Silveira (MDB)
- Dr. Zacharias Calil (Union Brazil)
- Flavia Morais (PDT)
- Glaustin by Fokus (PSC)
- José Nelto (Progressives)
- Magda Mofatto (PL)
- Professor Alcides (PL)
- Rubens Otoni (PT)
The state retained 11 deputies who began their term in early 2019:
- Aluisio Mendes (PSC)
- André Fufuca (PP)
- Cléber Verde (Republicans)
- Josimar de Maranhãozinho (PL)
- Junior Lourenço (PL)
- Juscelino Filho (Union Brazil)
- Márcio Jerry (PC do B)
- Marreca Filho (Patriot)
- Pastor Gil (PL)
- Pedro Lucas Fernandes (Union Brazil)
- Rubens Junior (PT)
The state re-elected three of its eight federal deputies:
- Emanuelzinho (MDB)
- Jose Medeiros (PL)
- Juarez Costa (MDB)
Half of the state bench was re-elected:
- Beto Pereira (PSDB)
- Dagoberto Nogueira (PSDB)
- Dr. Luiz Ovando (Progressives)
- Vander Loubet (PT)
In all, 37 of the 53 Minas Gerais representatives in the Chamber will be re-elected deputies:
- Aécio Neves (PSDB)
- André Janones (Forward)
- Delegate Marcelo Freitas (Union Brazil)
- Diego Andrade (PSD)
- Dimas Fabiano (PP)
- Domingos Savio (PL)
- Dr Mario Heringer (PDT)
- Dr. Frederick (Patriots)
- Emidinho Madeira (PL)
- Eros Biondini (PL)
- Euclydes Pettersen (PSC)
- Fred Costa (Patriots)
- Gilberto Abramo (Republicans)
- Greyce Elias (Forward)
- Hercílio Coelho Diniz (MDB)
- Igor Timo (We Can)
- Junio Amaral (PL)
- Lafayette Andrada (Republicans)
- Leonardo Monteiro (PT)
- Lincoln Portela (PL)
- Luis Tibe (Forward)
- Marcelo Alvaro Antonio (PL)
- Misael Varella (PSD)
- Newton Cardoso Jr (MDB)
- Odair Cunha (PT)
- Father John (PT)
- Patrus Ananias (PT)
- Paulo Abi-Ackel (PSDB)
- Paulo Guedes (PT)
- Pine tree (PP)
- Reginaldo Lopes (PT)
- Rodrigo de Castro (Union Brazil)
- Rogério Correia (PT)
- Stefano Aguiar (PSD)
- Weliton Prado (Pros)
- Zé Silva (Solidarity)
- Ze Victor (PL)
Of 17 elected deputies, eight won the right to a new term:
- Airton Faleiro (PT)
- Celso Sabino (Union Brazil)
- Delegate Eder Mauro (PL)
- Elcione (MDB)
- Joaquim Passarinho (PL)
- Junior Ferrari (PSD)
- Olival Marques (MDB)
- Prior (MDB)
The state re-elected seven of its 12 deputies:
- Aguinaldo Ribeiro (Progressives)
- Dr. Damião (Union Brazil)
- Gervasio Maia (PSB)
- Hugo Motta (Republicans)
- Ruy Carneiro (PSC)
- Wellington Roberto (PL)
- Wilson Santiago (Republicans)
19 deputies out of the 30 in the state were reelected:
- Aliel Machado (PV)
- Diego Garcia (Republicans)
- Enio Verri (PT)
- Felipe Francischini (Union Brazil)
- Filipe Barros (PL)
- Giacobo (PL)
- Gleisi (PT)
- Leander (PSD)
- Luciano Ducci (PSB)
- Luisa Canziani (PSD)
- Luiz Nishimori (PSD)
- Pedro Lupion (PP)
- Ricardo Barros (PP)
- Sandro Alex (PSD)
- Sergeant Fahur (PSD)
- Sergio Souza (MDB)
- Toninho Wandscheer (Pros)
- Red (PL)
- Zeca Dirceu (PT)
Of its 25 federal deputies, the state reelected 13:
- André Ferreira (PL)
- Augusto Coutinho (Republicans)
- Carlos Veras (PT)
- Eduardo da Fonte (PP)
- Felipe Carreras (PSB)
- Fernando Filho (Union Brazil)
- Fernando Monteiro (PP)
- Fernando Rodolfo (PL)
- Luciano Bivar (Union Brazil)
- Pastor Eurico (PL)
- Renildo Calheiros (PCdoB)
- Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans)
- Túlio Gadelha (Network)
Four of the ten deputies representing the state were reelected:
- Flavio Nogueira (PT)
- Julius Caesar (PSD)
- Marcos Aurélio Sampaio (PSD)
- Rejane Dias (PT)
Out of 46 federal deputies, RJ will give a new mandate to 21 candidates re-elected last Sunday:
- Altineu Cortes (PL)
- Aureo Ribeiro (SD)
- Benedita da Silva (PT)
- Carlos Jordan (PL)
- Chiquinho Brazão (Union Brazil)
- Chris Tonietto (PL)
- Daniela do Waguinho (Union Brazil)
- Doctor Luizinho (PP)
- Glauber (PSOL)
- Gutenberg Reis (MDB)
- Helio Fernando Barbosa Lopes (PL)
- Hugo Leal (PSD)
- Jandira Feghali (PC do B)
- Juninho do Pneu (Union Brazil)
- Luiz Lima (PL)
- Otoni de Paula (MDB)
- Pedro Paulo (PSD)
- Rosangela Gomes (Republicans)
- Soraya Santos (PL)
- Sosthenes Cavalcante (PL)
- Taliria Petrone (PSOL)
Half of the state bench won re-election:
- Benes Leocádio (Union Brazil)
- General Girao (PL)
- João Maia (PL)
- Natalia Bonavides (PT)
Of the 31 state seats in the Chamber, 23 will be deputies who were also elected in 2018:
- Afonso Hamm (PP)
- Afonso Motta (PDT)
- Alceu Moreira (MDB)
- Bohn Gass (PT)
- Carlos Gomes (Republicans)
- Covatti Filho (PP)
- Daniel da TV (PSDB)
- God’s Danrlei (PSD)
- Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL)
- Giovani Cherini (PL)
- Heitor Schuch (PSB)
- Lucas Redecker (PSDB)
- Marcel Van Hattem (New)
- Marcelo Moraes (PL)
- Marcio Biolchi (MDB)
- Marco (PT)
- Maria do Rosario (PT)
- Marlon Santos (PL)
- Osmar Terra (MDB)
- Paulo Pimenta (PT)
- Pedro Westphalen (PP)
- Pompeo de Mattos (PDT)
- Sanderson (PL)
Three deputies were re-elected among the eight in the state:
- Colonel Chrisostomo (PL)
- Lucio Mosquini (MDB)
- Sylvia Cristina (PL)
Only two were reelected in Roraima, which also has eight seats:
- Jhonatan de Jesus (Republicans)
- Nicoletti (Union Brazil)
Of the 16 deputies, half were reelected:
- Carlos Chiodini (MDB)
- Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship)
- Carol DeToni (PL)
- Daniel Freitas (PL)
- Fabio Schiochet (Union Brazil)
- Gilson Marques (New)
- Professor Pedro Uczai (PT)
- Ricardo Guidi (PSD)
In all, 41 deputies were reelected among the 70 who will represent the Paulistas:
- Adriana Ventura (New)
- Alencar Santana (PT)
- Alex Manente (Citizenship)
- Alexandre Leite (Union Brazil)
- Alexandre Padilha (PT)
- Arlindo Chinaglia (PT)
- Arnaldo Jardim (Citizenship)
- Baleia Rossi (MDB)
- Captain Augusto (PL)
- Captain Derrite (PL)
- Carla Zambelli (PL)
- Carlos Sampaio (PSDB)
- Carlos Zarattini (PT)
- Celso Russomanno (Republicans)
- Cezinha De Madureira (PSD)
- David Soares (Union Brazil)
- Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL)
- Fausto Pinato (PP)
- Gilberto Nascimento (PSC)
- Jefferson Campos (PL)
- Kim Kataguiri (Union Brazil)
- Luiz Philippe de Orleans and Bragança (PL)
- Luiza Erundina (PSOL)
- Marcio Alvino (PL)
- Marco Bertaiolli (PSD)
- Marcos Pereira (Republicans)
- Maria Rosas (Republicans)
- Miguel Lombardi (PL)
- Milton Vieira (Republicans)
- Nilto Tattoo (PT)
- Pastor Marco Feliciano (PL)
- Paulo Freire Da Costa (PL)
- Paulo Teixeira (PT)
- Renata Abreu (We can)
- Rosana Valle (PL)
- Rui Falcao (PT)
- Samia Bomfim (PSOL)
- Tabata Amaral (PSB)
- Sedge (PL)
- Vinicius Carvalho (Republicans)
- Victor Lippi (PSDB)
Among the eight to which it is entitled, the state will have three deputies in the new legislature who had also been elected in 2018:
- Carlos Gaguim (Union Brazil)
- Eli Borges (PL)
- Vincentinho Junior (Progressive)
Only two candidates managed to be reelected in the state:
- Fabio Reis (PSD)
- Gustinho Ribeiro (Republished)