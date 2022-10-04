See which federal deputies managed to get reelected | Elections 2022

See below which federal deputies were reelected last Sunday (2), according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). O survey considers parliamentarians who were elected to a seat in 2018 and won a seat again in the Chamber of Deputies.

SEE ALL ELECTED BY STATE

The state was the only one that did not re-elect deputies.

The state, owner of nine seats, re-elected four deputies:

Arthur Lira (PP), current president of the Chamber

Marx Beltrão (PP)

Isnaldo Bulhões Jr (MDB)

Paulo (PT)

Last state to have the list of elected federal deputies released, on Monday night (3), Amazonas will repeat half of the bench in 2023:

Átila Lins (PSD)

Captain Alberto Neto (PL)

Sidney Leite (PSD)

Silas Camara (Republicans)

The state re-elected two of its eight representatives:

Acacio Favacho (MDB)

Vinicius Gurgel (PL)

Of the 39 candidates elected in Bahia, 26 were reelected:

Adolfo Viana (PSDB)

Afonso Florence (PT)

Alex Santana (Republicans)

Alice Portugal (PC do B)

Antonio Brito (PSD)

Arthur Maia (Union Brazil)

Bacellar (PV)

Claudio Cajado (Progressives)

Daniel (PC do B)

Elmar Nascimento (Union Brazil)

Felix Mendonca (PDT)

João Carlos Bacelar (PL)

Jorge Solla (PT)

José Rocha (Union Brazil)

Leur Lomanto Jr (Union Brazil)

Lidice Da Mata (PSB)

Marcio Marinho (Republicans)

Mario Negromonte Jr (Progressives)

Otto Filho (PSD)

Pastor Sergeant Isidório (Avante)

Paulo Azi, (Union Brazil)

Raimundo Costa (We can)

Sergio Brito (PSD)

Valmir Assunção (PT)

Waldenor Pereira (PT)

Zé Neto (PT)

Of the 22 elected deputies, 14 will continue to represent Ceará in the Chamber:

AJ Albuquerque (PP)

André Figueiredo (PDT)

Célio Studart (PV)

Domingos Neto (PSD)

Dr. Jaziel (PL)

Eduardo Bismark (PDT)

Guimaraes (PT)

Idilvan (PDT)

Jose Airton (PT)

Junior Mano (PL)

Luizianne (PT)

Mauro Filho (PDT)

Moses Rodrigues (Union Brazil)

Robério Monteiro (PDT)

Of the eight DF seats in the Chamber, three will continue to be occupied by deputies from the current legislature:

Bia Kicis (PL)

Erika Kokay (PT)

Julius Caesar (Republicans)

Half of the ten state seats in the Chamber will be occupied by new deputies. The nominees were:

Amaro Neto (Republicans)

Victory (PP)

Evair de Melo (PP)

Helder Salomao (PT)

Paulo Foletto (PSB)

Of the successful candidates, nine were already deputies and were reelected:

Adriano do Baldy (Progressives)

Célio Silveira (MDB)

Dr. Zacharias Calil (Union Brazil)

Flavia Morais (PDT)

Glaustin by Fokus (PSC)

José Nelto (Progressives)

Magda Mofatto (PL)

Professor Alcides (PL)

Rubens Otoni (PT)

The state retained 11 deputies who began their term in early 2019:

Aluisio Mendes (PSC)

André Fufuca (PP)

Cléber Verde (Republicans)

Josimar de Maranhãozinho (PL)

Junior Lourenço (PL)

Juscelino Filho (Union Brazil)

Márcio Jerry (PC do B)

Marreca Filho (Patriot)

Pastor Gil (PL)

Pedro Lucas Fernandes (Union Brazil)

Rubens Junior (PT)

The state re-elected three of its eight federal deputies:

Emanuelzinho (MDB)

Jose Medeiros (PL)

Juarez Costa (MDB)

Half of the state bench was re-elected:

Beto Pereira (PSDB)

Dagoberto Nogueira (PSDB)

Dr. Luiz Ovando (Progressives)

Vander Loubet (PT)

In all, 37 of the 53 Minas Gerais representatives in the Chamber will be re-elected deputies:

Aécio Neves (PSDB)

André Janones (Forward)

Delegate Marcelo Freitas (Union Brazil)

Diego Andrade (PSD)

Dimas Fabiano (PP)

Domingos Savio (PL)

Dr Mario Heringer (PDT)

Dr. Frederick (Patriots)

Emidinho Madeira (PL)

Eros Biondini (PL)

Euclydes Pettersen (PSC)

Fred Costa (Patriots)

Gilberto Abramo (Republicans)

Greyce Elias (Forward)

Hercílio Coelho Diniz (MDB)

Igor Timo (We Can)

Junio ​​Amaral (PL)

Lafayette Andrada (Republicans)

Leonardo Monteiro (PT)

Lincoln Portela (PL)

Luis Tibe (Forward)

Marcelo Alvaro Antonio (PL)

Misael Varella (PSD)

Newton Cardoso Jr (MDB)

Odair Cunha (PT)

Father John (PT)

Patrus Ananias (PT)

Paulo Abi-Ackel (PSDB)

Paulo Guedes (PT)

Pine tree (PP)

Reginaldo Lopes (PT)

Rodrigo de Castro (Union Brazil)

Rogério Correia (PT)

Stefano Aguiar (PSD)

Weliton Prado (Pros)

Zé Silva (Solidarity)

Ze Victor (PL)

Of 17 elected deputies, eight won the right to a new term:

Airton Faleiro (PT)

Celso Sabino (Union Brazil)

Delegate Eder Mauro (PL)

Elcione (MDB)

Joaquim Passarinho (PL)

Junior Ferrari (PSD)

Olival Marques (MDB)

Prior (MDB)

The state re-elected seven of its 12 deputies:

Aguinaldo Ribeiro (Progressives)

Dr. Damião (Union Brazil)

Gervasio Maia (PSB)

Hugo Motta (Republicans)

Ruy Carneiro (PSC)

Wellington Roberto (PL)

Wilson Santiago (Republicans)

19 deputies out of the 30 in the state were reelected:

Aliel Machado (PV)

Diego Garcia (Republicans)

Enio Verri (PT)

Felipe Francischini (Union Brazil)

Filipe Barros (PL)

Giacobo (PL)

Gleisi (PT)

Leander (PSD)

Luciano Ducci (PSB)

Luisa Canziani (PSD)

Luiz Nishimori (PSD)

Pedro Lupion (PP)

Ricardo Barros (PP)

Sandro Alex (PSD)

Sergeant Fahur (PSD)

Sergio Souza (MDB)

Toninho Wandscheer (Pros)

Red (PL)

Zeca Dirceu (PT)

Of its 25 federal deputies, the state reelected 13:

André Ferreira (PL)

Augusto Coutinho (Republicans)

Carlos Veras (PT)

Eduardo da Fonte (PP)

Felipe Carreras (PSB)

Fernando Filho (Union Brazil)

Fernando Monteiro (PP)

Fernando Rodolfo (PL)

Luciano Bivar (Union Brazil)

Pastor Eurico (PL)

Renildo Calheiros (PCdoB)

Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans)

Túlio Gadelha (Network)

Four of the ten deputies representing the state were reelected:

Flavio Nogueira (PT)

Julius Caesar (PSD)

Marcos Aurélio Sampaio (PSD)

Rejane Dias (PT)

Out of 46 federal deputies, RJ will give a new mandate to 21 candidates re-elected last Sunday:

Altineu Cortes (PL)

Aureo Ribeiro (SD)

Benedita da Silva (PT)

Carlos Jordan (PL)

Chiquinho Brazão (Union Brazil)

Chris Tonietto (PL)

Daniela do Waguinho (Union Brazil)

Doctor Luizinho (PP)

Glauber (PSOL)

Gutenberg Reis (MDB)

Helio Fernando Barbosa Lopes (PL)

Hugo Leal (PSD)

Jandira Feghali (PC do B)

Juninho do Pneu (Union Brazil)

Luiz Lima (PL)

Otoni de Paula (MDB)

Pedro Paulo (PSD)

Rosangela Gomes (Republicans)

Soraya Santos (PL)

Sosthenes Cavalcante (PL)

Taliria Petrone (PSOL)

Half of the state bench won re-election:

Benes Leocádio (Union Brazil)

General Girao (PL)

João Maia (PL)

Natalia Bonavides (PT)

Of the 31 state seats in the Chamber, 23 will be deputies who were also elected in 2018:

Afonso Hamm (PP)

Afonso Motta (PDT)

Alceu Moreira (MDB)

Bohn Gass (PT)

Carlos Gomes (Republicans)

Covatti Filho (PP)

Daniel da TV (PSDB)

God’s Danrlei (PSD)

Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL)

Giovani Cherini (PL)

Heitor Schuch (PSB)

Lucas Redecker (PSDB)

Marcel Van Hattem (New)

Marcelo Moraes (PL)

Marcio Biolchi (MDB)

Marco (PT)

Maria do Rosario (PT)

Marlon Santos (PL)

Osmar Terra (MDB)

Paulo Pimenta (PT)

Pedro Westphalen (PP)

Pompeo de Mattos (PDT)

Sanderson (PL)

Three deputies were re-elected among the eight in the state:

Colonel Chrisostomo (PL)

Lucio Mosquini (MDB)

Sylvia Cristina (PL)

Only two were reelected in Roraima, which also has eight seats:

Jhonatan de Jesus (Republicans)

Nicoletti (Union Brazil)

Of the 16 deputies, half were reelected:

Carlos Chiodini (MDB)

Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship)

Carol DeToni (PL)

Daniel Freitas (PL)

Fabio Schiochet (Union Brazil)

Gilson Marques (New)

Professor Pedro Uczai (PT)

Ricardo Guidi (PSD)

In all, 41 deputies were reelected among the 70 who will represent the Paulistas:

Adriana Ventura (New)

Alencar Santana (PT)

Alex Manente (Citizenship)

Alexandre Leite (Union Brazil)

Alexandre Padilha (PT)

Arlindo Chinaglia (PT)

Arnaldo Jardim (Citizenship)

Baleia Rossi (MDB)

Captain Augusto (PL)

Captain Derrite (PL)

Carla Zambelli (PL)

Carlos Sampaio (PSDB)

Carlos Zarattini (PT)

Celso Russomanno (Republicans)

Cezinha De Madureira (PSD)

David Soares (Union Brazil)

Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL)

Fausto Pinato (PP)

Gilberto Nascimento (PSC)

Jefferson Campos (PL)

Kim Kataguiri (Union Brazil)

Luiz Philippe de Orleans and Bragança (PL)

Luiza Erundina (PSOL)

Marcio Alvino (PL)

Marco Bertaiolli (PSD)

Marcos Pereira (Republicans)

Maria Rosas (Republicans)

Miguel Lombardi (PL)

Milton Vieira (Republicans)

Nilto Tattoo (PT)

Pastor Marco Feliciano (PL)

Paulo Freire Da Costa (PL)

Paulo Teixeira (PT)

Renata Abreu (We can)

Rosana Valle (PL)

Rui Falcao (PT)

Samia Bomfim (PSOL)

Tabata Amaral (PSB)

Sedge (PL)

Vinicius Carvalho (Republicans)

Victor Lippi (PSDB)

Among the eight to which it is entitled, the state will have three deputies in the new legislature who had also been elected in 2018:

Carlos Gaguim (Union Brazil)

Eli Borges (PL)

Vincentinho Junior (Progressive)

Only two candidates managed to be reelected in the state: