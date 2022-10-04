Shayan’s team demands Record’s response about Tiago’s aggression

reproduction Tiago Ramos took a bite of Shayan during the party on Friday (30)

Shayan’s team is demanding a statement from Record after Tiago Ramos gets excited and bites Shayan at the last party of A Fazenda 14, this Friday (30). The ex-Marriage to Blind tried to help and calm the pedestrian, who even asked to leave the program and jump over the fence, but ended up getting a bite.

However, the broadcaster has not commented on the incident. With that, Shay’s team used social media to ask for a response to the aggression made by Tiago.

“Since the night of the 30th, when the last party of the reality show A Fazenda 14 took place, we have been receiving numerous messages and questions about Tiago’s act of impulsiveness with Shay,” they said in a statement.

“The participant got excited and was trying to jump fences in the place, Shay tried to help him and ended up getting a bite from him. We want to make it clear that we are not conniving with any kind of attitude that could cause pain/injury/aggression”, explained.

The participant’s team continued stating that they expect a statement from the broadcaster: “We repudiate this act, but we are looking for information and verification of the facts. We greatly appreciate all this affection and care for Shay”.

The moment of the bite was cut by Record on PlayPlus and was not shown in full, however, there are videos that Shay comments on the aggression. After Tiago returned to A Fazenda’s house, the two talked and Neymar’s ex-stepfather apologized to the Iranian.



*With the collaboration of Gabriela Ramos.

