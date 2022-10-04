Silvio and Patrícia give a rare interview and the owner of SBT is sincere

Silvio Santos gives a rare interview with Patrícia Abravanel

Not appearing since June on SBT Sundays, O presenter Silvio Santos does not think about retiring from television and also he was sincere in revealing that he has no health problems.

According to himself, the reason for his departure was due to his laziness to go out to record, giving away if he suffered any problems with his voice during the period he was in prison.

During a rare interview, given to reporter Roger Turchetti, this Sunday (12), nthe electoral college where he voted in São Paulo, Silvio Santos joked about the situation and he burst out laughing as he replied: “No, no [estava com problema na voz]. I was really lazy, I was too lazy to record”.

It is worth mentioning that the owner of SBT returned to work at the station, even recording some pictures with his daughter, Patrícia Abravanel, who is the official substitute in the ‘Silvio Santos Program’.

Regarding the new scenario, which he got to see already last month, he commented that he didn’t notice much of the details and in relation to male ballet, he said: “I didn’t notice, but if the boys are good-looking I’ll like it. I have no prejudice.”

It is worth mentioning that the edition recorded with Silvio Santos has not yet been aired because there is a large front of content ready with Patrícia Abravanel, which has even been shown in recent weeks.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

Also during the interview with Roger Turchetti, from the Intervenção channel, Silvio Santos’ daughter, Patrícia Abravanel, said that some paintings that worked with her father were replaced or adapted to her style.

“Some paintings are coming back, like Beyond a Minute, but they have a new look. It’s the same thing, just different, right? A little thing changed here, another there, because my father is very unique and there are many things that only work for him. I had to adapt it to my way,” she said.