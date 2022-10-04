Silvio Santos explains why he canceled recordings of his program

Silvio Santos commanded the 'Silvio Santos Program' já 40 years (Photo: Divulgação / SBT)

  • Silvio Santos is 91 years old and still works at SBT

  • The presenter revealed the reason behind the cancellation of some recordings

  • Patrícia Abravanel has been replacing her father during his absences from the show

Since the end of the stricter rules of the Covid-19 pandemic, the recordings of the “Silvio Santos Program” happened again more frequently in the SBT studios, but not always with the presenter Silvio Santos on the stage.

Patrícia Abravanel usually takes charge of the program when her father is not present. When voting this Sunday (2), in São Paulo, the 91-year-old businessman told why he did not go to the recording of the programs or cancel them on many recent occasions.

In the latest cancellation, the channel reported that the presenter had vocal cord problems. “No, no [estava com problema na voz]. I was just too lazy, I was too lazy to record”, he laughed when responding to reporter Roger Turchetti.

Silvio Santos returned to record more frequently at the end of September, but the programs have not yet aired, as Patrícia has a large number of new programs. “Some paintings are coming back, like ‘Beyond a Minute’, but with a new look. A little thing changed here, another there, because my father is very unique and there are many things that only work for him. Had to adapt to my way”, revealed the presenter to the reporter.

