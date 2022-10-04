Silvio Santos spoke of Eliana’s departure from SBT and involved Patrícia

Silvio Santos spoke of the possible departure of Eliana from SBT and did not spare even his daughter, Patrícia Abravanel

Silvio Santos, without a doubt, is one of the biggest icons of Brazilian television and doesn’t usually have a filter to talk about anyone. The businessman does not spare even his daughters. Living proof of this was what the presenter said when he learned of the possible departure of Eliana to the Globe. Directly, he spoke of Patricia Abravanel.

Those who follow the news about the backstage of TV must know that in August of this year, the information came out that Eliana would be going under the hood to go to Globo. At the time, the news fell like a bombshell and until then Silvio Santos had not commented on the information involving his pupil.

However, the businessman ended up being cornered by journalist Roger Turchetti, on the YouTube Intervention channel, and he was quite sincere. “Whose departure?”, asked Silvio Santos. “Eliana leaves SBT”, reinforced the reporter. Daughter number four, who was in the car with her father and sister, tried to hasten the end of the conversation.

Even with the cut, Silvio Santos did not shy away from the question: “Who will leave SBT?”. “It came out in the media, but I don’t believe it”, fired the journalist. The businessman then made a joke involving his heiress and surprised everyone: “Look, if Eliana leaves SBT, Patricia will have a party at her house. It already has up to 100 guests.”

PRESENTER ALREADY DENIED

It is worth remembering that Eliana’s press office tried to deny the news as soon as it was linked in the media. “The presenter did not receive an invitation or had any contact with another broadcaster besides her brief participation in the documentary Um Brinde à Vida, on the Globoplay streaming platform. Eliana remains vice-leader on Sundays ahead of the Eliana program, on SBT. Once again, we inform you in a blunt way that Eliana did not receive any invitation or had contact with another broadcaster”, read the note.

