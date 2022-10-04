Simone Tebet and Ciro Gomes should announce this Tuesday (4) support for the 2nd round

The presidential candidates defeated at the polls Simone Tebet, of the MDB, and Ciro Gomes, of the PDT, should announce this Tuesday (4) who they will support in the second round of the presidential election: Jair Bolsonaro (PL) or Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). ).

Tebet was third in the first round and had 4.16% of the vote, which represents the support of 4.9 million voters. Ciro was ranked fourth with 3.04% or 3.5 million votes. The results contrast with the polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro.

The PT received 48.43% of the votes, representing 57.2 million voters. The performance of the current representative was 43.20%, or 51 million votes. The difference between the two was 6.1 million votes. The numbers were reported by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

On Monday (3), a day after the result, Tebet met with the top of the MDB to define the position in relation to the second round of the presidential election. Even before the electoral campaign began, party chiefs were already defending an alliance with the PT. But the outcome of the meeting between the candidate and her party leaders had not been released until Tuesday morning.

Ciro, on the other hand, adopted a stance of direct attack on Lula and, during the campaign, rejected the PT. on sabbath of the State of São Paulo, he even linked the two opponents of the second round to fascism. “What is right and left fascism doing in Brazil? Because, yes, there is a left-wing fascism in Brazil led by the PT,” he said. The PDT, however, has a leftist profile, a political field in which the PT is situated.