Singer Rosana considers stopping her career after criticism about her appearance

Reproduction/Instagram – 09/27/2022 Rosana was in ‘Domingão’

Success in the 80s, Rosana returned to vent on social networks about the attacks she has been receiving because of her appearance. At 68 years old, the singer of the hit “Como uma Deusa”, showed to be very upset with the public that criticized her look after she reappeared on TV alongside Deborah Secco in “Lip Sync”, a part of “Domingão com Huck”, in last week.

+ Join the iG Gente channel on Telegram and stay up to date with all the news about celebrities, reality shows and more!

“My farewell. Since they attack me more than they accept me, then I say goodbye. I sincerely thank all the people who supported me during this artistic journey”, wrote Rosana in a comment made in an Instagram post.

The singer’s participation in “Domingão” gave rise to talk on social networks, with many netizens commenting on her look, currently 68 years old.

+ Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal on Telegram!

“Rosana on ‘Domingão’, I almost didn’t recognize her”, wrote a follower on Twitter. “Rosana is very different”, posted another. “The woman looks like wax”, opined a third.

Some fans even bet that she did a facial harmonization. Others have compared her to Human Ken.

Cheteada, Rosana deleted the photo she had posted with Luciano Huck and also refused to speak to the press. She had also made another outburst stating that she would take action.

“I’m not going to put up with the repression of idle people, who stay on the internet offending public people! Nowadays stupid gossip, even if it’s on the internet, is a crime. of those who send a case straight away. An uninformed and unoccupied offended me on her profile and is so stupid that she marked it. I went for her! She apologized. I won’t excuse anything! I’ll put it in my lawyer’s hand”, he posted. .

+ “AUÊ” is iG Gente’s entertainment program. With a presentation by Kadu Brandão and comments from the writing team, the program airs every Friday at 12 pm on YouTube, with retransmission on the portal’s social networks.





