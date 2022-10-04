Sportv will show 16 games of the 2nd phase. See the grid! – Web Volleyball

Sportv defined the broadcast grid for the second phase of the Women’s Volleyball World Championship (see the complete table). There will be 16 games shown between Tuesday (4/10) and Sunday (9/10).

This Tuesday, a triple round, with Brazil x Italy being the icing on the cake. Luiz Carlos Jr. narrates, alongside commentators Nalbert and Walewska. In addition to the other matches of the Brazilian team in the phase, the broadcaster put some very interesting duels on its grid, such as the United States x Turkey and China x Italy.

Check out Sportv’s broadcast grid in the second phase of the World Championship:

4/10 (Tuesday) – 9:15 am – Japan v Belgium

4/10 (Tuesday) – 12:15 pm – Italy vs Brazil

4/10 (Tuesday) – 15:30 – Serbia v Poland

10/5 (Wednesday) – 9:15 am – Italy vs Japan

10/5 (Wednesday) – 12:15 pm – China vs Puerto Rico

5/10 (Wednesday) – 15:30 – USA vs Poland

10/6 (Thursday) – 11 am – Brazil vs Puerto Rico

10/6 (Thursday) – 3pm – China vs Netherlands

10/7 (Friday) – 9:15 am – Japan vs Puerto Rico

10/7 (Friday) – 12:30 pm – USA vs Turkey

7/10 (Friday) – 15:15 – Brazil vs Netherlands

8/10 (Saturday) – 8:30 am – Italy vs China

8/10 (Saturday) – 12pm – Brazil vs Belgium

9/10 (Sunday) – 7:30 am – China v Belgium

9/10 (Sunday) – 10:30 am – Japan vs Netherlands

9/10 (Sunday) – 1:30 pm – Puerto Rico vs Argentina

All matches in the second round of the World Cup will also be broadcast on web volleyball on its YouYube and Twitch channels, with narration by Bruno Souza, comments by Gurja and Daniel Bortoletto.