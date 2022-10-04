Stay on top of Tuesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The US releases the first of the week’s major labor market indicators as markets begin to see bad news as good news. Australia’s central bank kicks off what could become a dovish pivot as it extends its recovery as a battered government reconsiders its fiscal plans. The Brazilian market is euphoric with the results of the elections, but the second round is already starting to collect its bill from the public coffers. Oil prices rise ahead of US inventory data later.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, October 4th.

CHECK IT OUT: Investing.com’s full economic calendar

1. JOLTS, Fed Speakers

The Labor Department will release its monthly survey of job openings and labor turnover at 11 am in a market that seems ready to interpret bad news as good news.

Analysts’ estimates suggest that the numbers will show a clear downturn in the labor market in August, with a drop of nearly half a million in the number of job openings to 10.775 million. That’s still a historically high number, although there have been rumors that this year’s record streak also owes something to the way the numbers have been collected since the pandemic.

Also on the data calendar are factory orders for August. Those hoping for tips from a dovish dovish pivot can tune in to hear from New York and Cleveland at 9:00 am and 9:15 am, respectively. Governor Philip Jefferson at 11:45 am and San Francisco, scheduled for 1 pm, are the only speakers scheduled after the JOLTS data.

2. Pound sterling rebounds as UK government pulls back

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its lower-than-expected 25 basis points, warning of the expected economic slowdown.

The tumbled at first but soon regained balance, suggesting that the is no longer freely beating any other currency that shows signs of weakness.

The pound sterling also recovered overnight to its highest level since the “courageous” mini-budget attempted by Prime Minister Liz Truss’s new government (in UK tradition, the difference between a “controversial” policy and a “courageous” one is that a “controversial” policy will lose votes, while a “courageous” one will lose the election).

This followed reports that Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will bring forward the announcement of his spending plans, as well as the publication of an assessment by the Office of Budget Accountability.

3. US actions aimed at extending gains

US stock markets are about to open at their highest in nearly two weeks after opening the quarter in style on Monday, with a rally that suggested many think there is enough bad news to justify buying the dip. Whether this thesis can withstand the next earnings season will soon become clear.

At 8:20 a.m., the 100 futures were up 2.08%, while the A and A futures gained 1.66% and 1.38%, respectively. All three major cash indices gained more than 2% on Monday.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include the insurance sector as the cost of Hurricane Ian rises to around $57 billion. Meanwhile, in Germany, Porsche (F:) regained its IPO price after strong third-quarter US sales figures.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) leads a meager earnings calendar.

CHECK: US stock quotes

4. Post-election euphoria

The result of the first round of the elections brought euphoria to the Brazilian stock exchange this Monday, 03, with the closing of the day up 5.54%, at 116,134 points, the best daily performance since April 2020. 4.07%, at R$ 5.1746.

The dispute between President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Lula da Silva (PT) is likely to get more fierce, with PT needing to be clearer about his economic project and with the current head of state intensifying his speeches and use of the public machine.

Planalto announced the advance payment of Auxílio Brasil and Auxílio Gás to between October 11th and 25th, so that the benefits are received before the vote in the second round. Bolsonaro also announced his intention to distribute a 13th installment of Auxílio Brasil to women, which is expected to cost R$10.110 billion.

This Tuesday, at 10:30 am, the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, will hold a press conference on YouTube about Auxílio Brasil.

At 08:22, the EWZ ETF was up 2.21% in the US premarket.

5. Oil rises ahead of API

Crude oil prices extended their recovery in line with other risky assets, still enjoying support from reports that OPEC and its allies will drastically cut production at their meeting on Wednesday.

At 8:22 am, U.S. crude futures were up 0.59% at $84.15, while U.S. oil futures were up 0.82% at $89.59.

The American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly inventory estimates at 5:30 pm as usual. Crude oil inventories have risen for the past five straight weeks since Labor Day signaled the end of the summer season.

In Europe, meanwhile, eurozone finance ministers are squabbling over the piecemeal response to the crisis, with many critics of Germany’s €200bn package announced last week as distorting the continent’s level playing field. .