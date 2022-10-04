Streamer Alanzoka gets emotional when remembering his uncle’s death by Covid after Bolsonarista attacks

This Monday (3), the game streamer Alan, better known as Alanzoka, was moved to remember the death of his uncle by Covid-19. During a live, held on Twitch, Alan took a stand against Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He was attacked by supporters of the current president.

The streamer, who has almost 6 million followers on the platform and more than 7 million on YouTube, had already positioned himself in favor of former President Lula (PT) through an Instagram post held on Sunday (2), the day of the first election round.

Alanzoka was criticized for his position and commented on the live on the subject after reading the criticism. “Yesterday I got a deal, I couldn’t take it anymore. But it doesn’t change anything, I’ll keep playing video games the same way,” he said.

The streamer also commented on attacks and insults received in his Instagram post: “Nowadays it’s f***. Everyone cursing each other.” Alan used the live to give the audience space to express themselves before he started playing.

“People think I love the ‘L’. I do not love, no. But the other one is too bad, even more so after everything we’ve been through in the pandemic. My family… I don’t know about your family, but my grandmother was hospitalized for two months, for my brother to keep saying that there was no pandemic. It’s bizarre!” the streamer said. “My uncle died in early 2021. I’m not going to cry, okay? I think…”

He tried to hold back tears for a while until a spectator scoffed at the guilt of Alan’s uncle’s death. “I’m not even saying it’s his fault. Dude, you just don’t understand. I don’t know how old you are, I don’t know if you’ve lost people in your family. Anyway, it’s not possible to talk”, he replied already crying. “I knew that if I talked about it on live, I would cry. So I didn’t even want to talk.”

Streamer Alanzoka was attacked by Bolsonaristas in his live after criticizing Bolsonaro and got emotional remembering that his uncle died during the pandemic by Covid-19. We’re with you, Alan! 😥💔pic.twitter.com/40jEPAWzXa — POPTime (@siteptbr) October 3, 2022

