Tati Zaqui says she felt disrespected by Thomaz

In the early hours of today on “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV), during a conversation with Alex in the room, Tati confessed to being disappointed with Thomaz, her affair in the house.

In the words of the singer, she felt “disrespected” by a speech by the actor – who, according to her, always prefers to be well with Deolane’s group, even being “humiliated” by friends.

“He could have said anything. And what does he say? ‘Separate my cabin there’. And I’m looking at him like an idiot”, complained Tati, referring to a conversation she had with the former “Carousel” (SBT ) in the room.

“So I’m here playing… kissing him, sleeping together? I felt disrespected. Once again I waited for an attitude from him and he didn’t come. Because he prefers to be right there [no grupo da Deolane] than with me”, continued the funk girl.

“He could say that he doesn’t want anyone commenting on who he stays with or doesn’t stay with. Tell everyone to mind their own business. He has to pay for it, just like you did”, Alex opined on the matter.

“Your glow is gone, you need to go back to being the Tati you were before. You can’t be withered. Put it on the scale, which is better?”, followed the ex-“A Casa” (RecordTV).

“It’s okay, wash my hands. They humiliate him, and he’s still there. Worse than I was liking him “, completed Tati. From then on, the peoa revealed that she intends to rethink her relationship with Thomaz in confinement.

