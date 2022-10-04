Tereza Cristina prohibited rain during the dawn – Gerais

Civil Defense blocked Avenida Tereza Cristina early this morning (4/10) due to the risk of overflow (photo: Civil Defense/Reproduction)

Avenida Tereza Cristina, in Belo Horizonte, had to be closed late Monday night (10/3) and early Tuesday morning (10/4).

The ban took place in the West and Barreiro regions, due to the risk of the Ribeiro Arrudas overflowing. Traffic was blocked at 11:53 pm and released at 1:11 am.

According to the Civil Defense, so far it rained 41% of what was expected for the entire month of October in the capital.

In the regions of Barreiro, Center-south and West, the accumulated rainfall exceeds half of the expected for the month. The climatological mean for October is 104.7 mm.

accumulated rain

See the accumulated rainfall in BH at 01:40 on 10/4:

– Barreiro: 52.6 (50.2%)

– South Center: 61.3 (58.5%)

– East: 25 (23.9%)

– Northeast: 23.4 (22.3%)

– Northwest: 36.8 (35.1%)

– North: 23.4 (22.3%)

– West: 55.6 (53.1%)

– Pampulha: 32 (30.6%)

– New Sale: 36.4 (34.8%)

The Civil Defense warning of 20 to 40mm rain showers, with lightning and wind gusts of around 50 kilometers per hour, is still valid until 8 am this Tuesday.

recommendations

In cases of heavy rain, the Civil Defense recommends:

– Redouble your attention! Avoid flooding areas and do not travel on streets subject to flooding or near streams and streams in times of heavy rain.

– Do not cross flooded streets or leave children playing in the floods and near streams.

– Do not take shelter or park vehicles under trees.

– Special attention to areas of slopes and hills.

– Never approach broken electrical cables. Immediately call CEMIG (116) or Civil Defense (199).

– If you notice cracks in the walls of the houses or the appearance of cracks, depressions or water mines on the ground, notify the Civil Defense immediately.

– In case of lightning, do not stay in open areas or use electrical equipment.