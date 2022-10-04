The country has the highest inflation in the electoral period since the Real Plan

The index has retreated in recent months, but the 12-month cumulative figure is 8.9%, the highest percentage in the electoral period since 1994.

This Sunday (2.Oct.2022), Brazil goes to the polls to elect a president for the 9th time since redemocratization. In addition to the pandemic and polarization, the 2022 election has the influence of the economic situation.

The theme permeates the election on fronts such as inflation, Auxílio Brasil and the country’s growth. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has had good news in recent months, but remains behind in polls.

The current Chief Executive is the 1st president to try for reelection, being in 2nd place in the polls. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is ahead in the surveys, with some indicating chances of him winning in the 1st round and assuming the Presidency for the 3rd time.

One of the reasons the election reached this point is that Bolsonaro has the highest 12-month accumulated inflation in the electoral period since the Real Plan.

Despite having registered deflation in the last 2 months, the country arrives at the elections with the price index at a significant level. The 12-month accumulated through August –the last available month– is at 8.73%.

O Power 360 surveyed Brazilian economic data in the electoral period since redemocratization. The newspaper considered the most recent data available in 2022 as a basis for data from previous years.





Another important point for the electorate is unemployment. With declines in recent months, the unemployment rate is at 8.9%.

The percentage is higher than that recorded before the 2014 elections, when Dilma Rousseff (PT) also ran for re-election. At the time, the rate was 7%. However, Bolsonaro has in his favor the fact that unemployment decreases during his term. In December 2018, 11.7% of Brazilians did not have a job.

Lula and Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) also ran for re-election. However, the data are not comparable because the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) methodology changed in 2012.

In relation to GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the Brazilian economy also had an improvement in perspectives in recent months. There was high in expectations and positive result beyond expectations in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

The expectation is for growth of 2.7% – more than the 1.8% registered in 2018. It is also above the registered in 2014, when Dilma was reelected (0.5%). But below that registered in 2006, when Lula was reelected (4%).

International reserves also present a positive scenario. In August, the last available month, Brazil had US$ 370.4 billion. The value is lower than the US$ 381.7 billion in 2017. Even so, considering the historical series for the month, it is the 2nd highest value since redemocratization.

THE ECONOMY, THE SOCIAL AND THE ELECTION

However, inflation remains one of the most visible points for the population. While the general IPCA index is 8.73%, food inflation accumulated in the last 12 months up to August is 13.43%.

At the same time, a survey by the Penssan Network (Brazilian Network for Research in Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security) showed that Brazil has registered a 63% increase in hunger rates since 2004, reaching 33 million people without food. .

The possibility of the economic situation for the poorest affecting his reelection attempt, Bolsonaro began to articulate, still in 2021.a way to increase Aid Brazil –social program that replaced Bolsa Família. The president was betting on the benefit as one of his electoral platforms.

First, the federal government increased the number of people included in the program and raised the benefit amount to R$400 as a base. Previously, Bolsa Família took into account different aspects to define a value per family.

Then, a new change in the value, from R$ 400 to R$ 600, was approved with the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) of the kindnesses. The change was made in August 2022, during the pre-election campaign.

However, even with the release of R$ 41.2 billion 81 days before the election, Bolsonaro has not managed to get the momentum to overtake Lula in the polls.

Like the current Chief Executive, PT promises to keep the amount of R$ 600 in aid. Both bet on the economy during the campaign and made promises to the poorest electorate.

Still, Lula arrives in the 2022 election with a chance of winning in the 1st round, while Bolsonaro stagnated in the polls and remains in 2nd place.