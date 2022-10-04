The most recommended stocks by analysts to buy in October; ABEV3, B3SA3, ELET6 and LREN3 enter

With an acceleration in the final stretch, the Ibovespa managed to close September in the blue, up 0.5%, at 110,037 points. The performance raised the accumulated gain for the year to 5% – and experts are already drawing up their strategies with an eye on the fierce electoral dispute, the last quarter of results and, above all, the challenges for 2023.

Last month, the government decided to keep the basic interest rate at 13.75% per year, interrupting a historic cycle of high Selic rates. In the recommended stock portfolios for October, brokers monitored by the InfoMoney 26.4% of assets changed, a share slightly higher than the previous month (25.5%).

In general terms, there is still a significant portion of indications from the commodity and banking sectors, but the consumer and retail segment gained strength and began to share attention.

Vale (VALE3) and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) joined two portfolios and share the podium this month, with eight entries each. Assaí (ASAI3) appears in the isolated vice leadership, with five recommendations, one less than in September.

Next, five companies are tied with four choices by the analysts: Ambev (ABEV3), B3 (B3SA3), Eletrobras (ELET6), Lojas Renner (LREN3) and Petrobras (PETR4). With the exception of the oil giant, all the others are news for October.

Totvs (TOTS3), which appeared among the favorites in September, was replaced by three analysis houses and left the list of highlights in October.

In global terms, inflation continues to stun international markets and make the mission of governments even more challenging, says BB Investimentos. Domestically, the situation is different, with a scenario of a possible end to interest rate hikes, improvement in economic expectations for 2022 and inflationary deceleration.

“In addition to the more favorable macro situation, in the micro, companies show robust balance sheets, generally unleveraged and quite efficient in terms of costs, which translates into more resilient margins”, says the BB broker.

“With this, Brazil is positioned as the ‘ball of the moment’ among emerging markets for investment in equityjustified even by the flow of capital, which reaches an additional US$ 13 billion in the entry of foreigners into the stock market in 2022, versus a negative flow in other emerging markets such as China, India and Taiwan, apart from Russia itself, which has completely left the global allocation route” , points.

O InfoMoney analyzes every month the portfolios recommended by ten brokers, pointing out the five companies most cited by analysts. The number may be higher if there is a tie – as happened this month.

Check below the eight most indicated stocks for October, the number of recommendations and the performance of each stock in the accumulated of September, in 2022 and in 12 months:

Company ticker number of recommendations return in september Return in 2022 Return in 12 months Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 8 8.79% 36.42% 21.49% OK VALE3 8 11.69% 0.93% 3.21% assaí ASAI3 5 -4.57% 36.52% -6.85% ambev ABEV3 4 1.77% 0.78% 5.53% B3 B3SA3 4 10.81% 21.27% 7.39% electrobras ELET6 4 -5.74% 42.17% 21.20% Renner stores LREN3 4 5.87% 16.17% -8.78% Petrobras PETR4 4 -10.32% 56.68% 83.90% Ibovespa – – 0.47% 4.97% -0.85%

Sources: Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora, XP Investimentos and Economatica

See now the highlights of each of the companies selected for the month, according to reports released by the brokers:

The company totaled eight choices by specialists and remained at the top of the preferences, alongside Itaú Unibanco. The mining company even lost nominations for two straight months, but has now returned to the same level seen in July.

According to BB’s brokerage, Vale’s shares are still discounted and, given the improvement in expectations for iron ore demand in China, with the consequent boost in the price of the product, they should appreciate.

The institution comments that, despite the recent drop in the price of the commodity, due to the slowdown in Asian demand, the likely reappointment of Xi Jinping to the third term in China this month could unlock incentives with a view to economic recovery, to the detriment of social policies.

“In addition, Vale has just announced the reorganization of its base metals operations, in which it provides for the transfer of copper assets to Salobo Metais and the transfer of nickel assets to a new company to be incorporated by Vale in Brazil, aiming at greater efficiency in processes and management”, says BB Investimentos.

“We believe that this movement can be seen as positive by the market, as it is a first step towards a future IPO of the division, with chances to unlock value for assets that are in line with the global process of energy transition”, he points out.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

The shares debuted in two portfolios recommended for the month and share the leadership with Vale, with a total of eight nominations.

According to the BB broker, the financial institution is experiencing a better operating moment compared to other banks and, given its significant weight on the Ibovespa, it is an “obvious option” to take advantage of the discount perception of the Brazilian market compared to other emerging countries.

“We understand that Itaú is one of the banks most adapted to the new banking context, with significant advances in the digitalization of its platform, multiple strategic partnerships, strict control of expenses and a robust history of sustainable initiatives”, he says.

The report also says that, despite the moment of growing apprehension about default, which could pressure the results of the financial sector as a whole, the solid balance presented by Itaú in the second quarter should echo throughout October, making it the name least risky in the segment.

The company was replaced in the review made by Genial, but remained in five other portfolios and ranks second among the most remembered for October, in isolation.

In its analysis, XP Investimentos points to Assaí as top pick in the food retail segment. The broker believes that the cash and carry format will continue to gain market share and that short-term results should remain strong, despite a challenging macro scenario.

The institution also expects that the conversions of the Extra Hiper stores in Assaí will create value, despite affecting results as of this fourth quarter. XP recalls that the company reiterated its expectation of delivering at least 40 conversions of Extra stores by the end of the year, totaling at least 52 new units in 2022.

“We believe that the larger stores should allow Assaí to offer a better experience, with a greater assortment of products and offers of some services, such as butchers”, he points out.

The beverage company opens the third highlights block of the month, which brings five companies tied with four recommendations.

The BB brokerage says that, since the reopening of post-pandemic economies and the increase in the consumption of beverages outside the home, the company’s sales have been gaining momentum – and Brazil has stood out both in terms of beer sales volume and of non-alcoholics.

“The commercial strategy focused on revenue management, continuous development of innovations and support of technological platforms for distribution have ensured an increase in revenues and a gain in market share for the company, even in a challenging inflationary environment with an impact on costs and expenses. , and, consequently, on operating margins”, he indicates.

The institution also expects that the combination of a well-executed commercial strategy and the favorable business environment in the fourth quarter will bring greater attractiveness to Ambev’s shares. From now until December, in addition to the positive seasonality, due to the end-of-year festivities and the warmer weather, there will be the Soccer World Cup, all events conducive to increased consumption of beverages.

Among the novelties of October, B3 leads in premieres. The papers were added by three institutions.

“Among the names of our coverage of the sector, we believe that B3 should be one of the main players to benefit from a possible recovery of activity in the capital markets, with investors willing to increase the allocation to riskier investments in a post- -electoral – we remind you that, in election years, volumes grow between 30% and 50% in October compared to September”, highlights from Ágora.

The brokerage says that, recently, it adjusted its model in relation to the Stock Exchange, incorporating the numbers from the second quarter and assuming a projection of average daily trading volume of R$ 30 billion.

So far, volumes indicate BRL 29.2 billion per day, but Ágora notes that the scenario seems highly dependent on improvements in market and economic conditions, “which remains to be seen in the coming months”.

Eletrobras PNB (ELET6)

The electric energy giant’s PNB shares took the place of ON in Ativa’s portfolio. The exchange, according to the brokerage, occurred due to the perception that class B preferred papers can better capture the increase in dividends expected with privatization.

At Ágora, the perception is that there is still a lot of value to be “unlocked” after the Eletrobras capitalization process, which took place in June this year. One of the estimates is that Ebitda (excluding possible provisions) will rise from BRL 14.9 billion in 2022 to BRL 21 billion next year – reaching BRL 28 billion in 2027.

The assessment is based on significant cuts in operating expenses and revenue gains from repricing in the generation segment. “Eletrobras’ cash flow growth will also benefit from tax efficiencies and liability management,” he suggests.

From a leverage point of view, Ágora expects the net debt/EBITDA ratio to be 1.3x at the end of 2023 and fall to 1.1x the following year. The projection already reflects a long-term payment of 100% of net income to shareholders, which the institution considers “sustainable”, given the growing cash flow generation.

The house’s calculations also point to a return with dividends from Eletrobras of around 6.5% in 2023, with growth potential.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

In a report, BTG Pactual states that Renner is well positioned to gain market share in the fragmented Brazilian apparel segment, given its state-of-the-art supply chain, high level of execution and omnichannel initiatives (sales through multiple channels).

BTG also highlights the gradual improvement in the company’s profitability and its comfortable financial position, with a net cash position of around R$1.3 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Petrobras (PETR4)

One of the institutions that reiterated its bet on the company – which even lost recommendations this month, but remained with four notes – was Ágora, which says it recognizes that the paper is sensitive not only to short-term oil price fluctuations but also to the electoral period.

“However, from an operational point of view, Petrobras is still in a very favorable moment, with strong cash generation and low indebtedness, which has allowed a high distribution of profits in the form of dividends”, he says.

From now on, warns the broker, it is important that investors evaluate the signals given by the management, to know whether or not there will be changes in the guidelines, especially regarding the fuel price policy and the investment plan.