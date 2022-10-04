‘The PT can no longer speak to itself’, says Elena Landau

The economic program coordinator for Simone Tebet (MDB), Elena Landau, stated that if former President Lula wants to have broad support in the second round and be elected, he will have to migrate to the center. “This left front of his will not be enough to elect him”, he highlighted.

The economist also said that Lula needs to indicate as soon as possible who will be its Minister of Economy in an eventual victory. “If it’s someone like Aloizio Mercadante (former minister of Dilma Rousseff governments and responsible for Lula’s current program), the conversation is one. If you are someone connected to Geraldo Alckmin, and other.” Economists in the financial and productive sectors fear an economic policy led by Mercadante, with a more interventionist profile.

For Landau, the left front will not be enough to elect Lula Photograph: Taba Benedicto/Estadão

Landau also said that the PT, if it wants to win the dispute at the end of the month, “can no longer speak just for them” and that its members should not go up to the stage in red, as they did on Sunday night. “Brazil has already shown that it does not want this division. We want everyone to be able to use the Brazilian flag.”

For the economist, the party should bet more on the image of the vice-presidential candidate, Geraldo Alckmin, and reduce the exposure of the party president, Gleisi Hoffmannin an attempt to appeal to voters who do not identify with the left.