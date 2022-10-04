The third-to-last Boeing 747 in history goes into operation, and it can come to Brazil; accompany

The Boeing 747 in flight this Monday – Image: RadarBox


The first of the last three Boeing 747 aircraft to be produced, the registration jet N861GT of the North American airline Atlas Air, has just entered into operation this Monday afternoon, October 3rd.

The third-to-last Jumbo Jet in the countdown to the end of production for the 747 family was ready a few weeks ago, and had been doing test flights in preparation for delivery, until this Monday it departed Everett, where the manufacturing facilities are, for the first flight under identification by Atlas Air.

And the destination of flight GTI-9103 is Miami International Airport, a major hub for Atlas flights to South America, creating the expectation that the world’s newest 747-8F may come to Brazil next.

The following screen presents the N861GT’s real-time tracking, so you can follow the current flight to Miami and the next ones. If the Jumbo takes off for Brazil and the destination is Campinas or Guarulhos, it will be possible to watch the arrival live on the cameras of the Golf Oscar Romeo channel, available just below the tracking screen:

Screen 1 – Real-time Jumbo Tracking

Screen 2 – Live camera at Viracopos airport, in Campinas

Screen 3 – Live camera at Guarulhos airport

It is worth mentioning that Atlas Air also operates to Manaus, in addition to destinations in other Latin American countries, so only after taking off from Miami will it be possible to be sure about which Latin airport will receive the first visit of the “zeroed” plane, which has just left the airport. factory.


