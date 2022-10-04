The Walking Dead: Final Part of Season 11 Premiere; know more!

After much anticipation from fans, finally premiered this Sunday (02) the final part of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead. The 17th episode, which is called “Lockdown”, became available now at 11 pm (Brasilia time) on Star+.

The first wave of episodes from the last season started airing in August of last year, while part 2 premiered in February 2022. The third starts this Sunday and continues to air weekly until November 20, when the last episode airs. one of the most popular zombie productions of all time.

At the end of the series, the plot is focused on the imminent confrontation against the Commonwealth. In this sense, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) continue hunting Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) to overthrow Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

“In the next final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught up in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is approaching a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of your individual journeys add up to one, or will it divide them forever?” reads the description released by AMC.

first minutes

To heat up the hype, AMC even released the opening of “Lockdown”. The video shows that the “beginning of the end” will feature a major flashback with major moments from the series, such as Rick (Andrew Lincoln) waking up from a coma and the emergence of villains like The Governor (David Morrissey), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Alpha. (Samantha Morton).

The scenes also show Hornsby leading a group of soldiers hunting Daryl and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who go into hiding after hearing a possible new threat. Check out a snippet before enjoying the full episode: