The Witcher will have three new games, confirms CDPR

Raju Singh 1 day ago Technology Comments Off on The Witcher will have three new games, confirms CDPR 0 Views

CD Projekt RED woke up inspired this Tuesday (04): in addition to revealing a new IP and a new Cyberpunk game, the Polish giant also announced that it was producing three new games from The Witcher saga for video games.

Confirmation came through the studio’s official profile on twitter. No names or additional plot details were shared on this occasion, but each of the titles has a distinct codename: polaris, Canis Majoris and Sirius.

The Witcher
(SOURCE: reproduction)

Polaris is a codename for the upcoming The Witcher series of games, which we recently announced was in pre-production. It’s the beginning of a new saga: we aim to release two more Witcher games after Polaris, creating a new AAA RPG trilogy.

The Witcher
(SOURCE: reproduction)

Canis Majoris is a complete Witcher game, separate from the new Witcher saga starting with Polaris. It will be developed by an external studio led by experienced developers who have worked on previous Witcher games.

The Witcher
(SOURCE: reproduction)

Sirius is a codename for the game developed by The Molasses Flood, set in The Witcher universe and created with the support of CDPR. It will be different from our previous productions, offering multiplayer gameplay in addition to a single player experience, including a campaign with missions and a story.

CDPR wants “multiple games” for new The Witcher saga

Despite having taken fans by surprise, CD Projekt RED had already shown interest in expanding The Witcher franchise with the creation of new games for the saga. Know more!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

WhatsApp will block screenshots on single-view photos

Even using third-party apps, when trying to take a screenshot of WhatsApp or record the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved