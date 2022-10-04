those elected in Alerj, the Legislature of Rio de Janeiro

Boosted by the election for the Presidency of the Republic, the PL, of Jair Bolsonaro, and the PT, of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) are among the parties with the greatest representation in Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) as of 2023 .

With the rise of new bolsonaristas and the dehydration of other supporters of the president, the Rio de Janeiro Legislature will have unprecedented profiles, such as the first trans deputy in RJ, and a larger bench from the left.

O PL, Bolsonaro’s party, elected 17 deputies —adding six out of the ten most voted candidates—, while the PT got seven seats (two more than in 2018).

Between the two parties is the União Brasil, which elected eight deputies —including the most voted in the House—, but nine less than the former DEM and PSL achieved in the last legislature.

Top rated. The most voted deputy was Márcio Canella (União), with 181,274 votes. The most voted in Bolsonaro’s party and second most voted in the House, Douglas Ruas (PL), reached 175,977 votes – of this total, 149,576 votes came from São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region of RJ.

Is that Ruas’ father, Captain Nelson (PL), is mayor of the city and was elected in 2020 with a strong association with the image of Jair Bolsonaro.

The most voted woman and the third parliamentarian with the most votes was from the PSOL: Renata Souza was reelected with more than 174,000 votes. She was an advisor to councilor Marielle Franco (PSOL), murdered in March 2018.

Women at the top. Two other women make up the list of the ten most voted deputies. One of them is Elika Takimoto (PT) who, with 95,263 votes, was the second most voted woman for Alerj.

Closes the trio Giselle Monteiro, sister of impeached councilor Gabriel Monteiro (PL), who lost her mandate after accusations of rape and harassment. She got 95,000 votes under the motto “oversight” of public administration — the same as her brother. Giselle was the most voted woman on the right and the 10th candidate with the most votes in this year’s election.

Who is who? Four other PL candidates are among the most voted in Alerj:

Dr Serginho (123,739 votes), with a speech aligned with Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) and Bolsonaro;

Delaroli (114,155 votes), brother of the mayor of Itaboraí (RJ), where he got 50% of his votes;

Thiago Gagliasso (102,038 votes), who gained national prominence by breaking with his brother Bruno Gagliasso for ideological reasons –Bruno is aligned to the left;

Rodrigo Bacellar (97,822), one of the main operators in the secret positions scheme at the Ceperj Foundation, revealed by the UOL –he denies wrongdoing and political appointments;

Root Bolsonarism. Among the other elected members of the PL are names from the first hour of Bolsonarism: Filippe Poubel, Anderson Moraes and Márcio Gualberto — who arrived at Alerj in 2018 — and India Armelau, who will exercise her first term.

Valdecy da Saúde, another elected by the PL, campaigned without associating his name with Bolsonaro — and was even recorded on video revealing his vote for Lula.

Rounding out the list of Alerj’s biggest party are Jair Bittencourt, Samuel Malafaia —pastor Silas’ brother—, Renato Miranda, Célia Jordão, Dr. Deodalto and Alan Lopes.

Bigger bench. In the left field, PT, PCdoB and PSOL elected 13 deputies.

The only member of the PCdoB was Dani Balbi, university professor, who will be the first transgender deputy in RJ. Marina of the MST was elected by the PT with a campaign signed with the motto of the landless movement.

For the PT, names associated with historic politicians in the state got a seat: Renato Machado and Zeidan, elected with a strong base in Maricá (RJ), PT stronghold in the state, and Andrezinho Ceciliano, son of the current president of Alerj and defeated candidate for the Senate.

Councilors elected in 2020, such as Verônica Lima (PT), in Niterói, Yuri (PSOL), in Petrópolis, and Prof. Josemar (PSOL), in São Gonçalo, will also be part of the left-wing bench at Alerj. Flávio Serafini and Dani Monteiro, from PSOL, were reelected.

Also Marielle’s advisor, Dani was elected to her first term in 2018, in the wake of the campaign for more black women’s elections, shortly after the councilwoman’s murder. Mônica Francisco, also linked to Marielle, was not re-elected.

Godchildren of Paes. Guilherme Schleder (PSD) and Eduardo Cavaliere (PSD) managed to get elected to Alerj with the blessings of the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, president of the acronym in the state. Schleder was municipal secretary of Sport and Leisure and Cavaliere, holder of the Environment portfolio.

Bolsonaristas along the way. The numbers show a change in Alerj’s profile and also how some deputies with a significant vote in 2018 were not reelected.

That year, the most voted woman was Alana Passos (PL), at the time in the PSL, with more than 106 thousand votes. On Sunday (2), the 39 thousand votes received by her were not enough for reelection.

Other names from Bolsonarism who were elected by the extinct PSL will not be in Alerj from 2023 onwards, such as Alexandre Knoploch (formerly 103,000 votes; now, 23,000) and Coronel Salema (formerly, 99,000 votes; now, 20,000).

Rodrigo Amorim (PTB) —the deputy elected with the most votes (140,000) in 2018 after breaking a plaque honoring Marielle—was re-elected now with less expression, around 47,000 votes.