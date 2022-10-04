Tiberius and Ruth totally change their lives at the end of Pantanal

The cold clashes between Tiberius (Guito) and Ruth (Bella Campos) were extended longer than the viewers of wetland would like, but the couple will finally have the chance to change their lives in the final moments of the nine o’clock soap opera. Between giant conquests and some internal conflict resolutions on the José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), there will be space for the observation of love as the main force prevailing in the feuilleton.

The opportunity to change their lives will be guaranteed at the exact moment when the “King of the Gado” makes an important announcement about the lands belonging to the Marruá family. On the occasion, Ruth and Tiberius will gain the piece of land and receive some resources to boost the start of a big business, also with cattle.

Ruth leaves the vengeful spirit aside in the final chapters of the novel. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Together and, finally, independent, the ex-Muda and José Leôncio’s right-hand pawn will find the dreamed peace after a chaotic period. Without the misfortunes surrounding Tenório’s absurd negotiations and, this time, with the freedom to choose his own destiny, Tiberius invests heavily in raising his own cattle and manages to gradually enrich himself alongside his wife, who also proves to be an excellent manager, ending once and for all the sexist tradition of the region.

Weddings are also highlighted at the end of Pantanal, and Filó (Dira Paes) steals the show with stunning happiness alongside José Leôncio, shortly before the death of the family patriarch, who finally sees the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) and able to communicate with the father.