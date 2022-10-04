TikTok Trend Based on Jeffrey Dahmer Goes Viral

Launched last month, the series “Dahmer: An American Cannibal”, has become Netflix’s newest ratings success. Inspired by the production, TikTok users created a trend considered, at the very least, in bad taste.

The miniseries is based on the case of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 men and teenagers in the United States between 1978 and 1991. The victims were between 14 and 32 years old and were mostly people on the margins of society: LGBTQIA+, men blacks or indigenous people and of low purchasing power.

In the “polaroid challenge”, tiktokers search for images of the bodies of Dahmer’s victims and film themselves reacting to the photos. The search terms “Polaroids of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims” have already accumulated more than 500 million views on the social network.

According to the American vehicle Indy100, TikTok would have tried to take down part of the content. Users, however, continued to repost the videos, with some editing, to get them past the platform’s moderation.

While many people consume the content of the challenge, others question why they make this type of video.

the new Jeffery Dahmer show is so fucking grisly. i cannot believe it happened irl & what happened to all those deceased victims 😰 what a sick man he was. what’s even worse is that there are a couple REAL polaroid photos that he actually took released out there on the internet. — lyss 🫶🏼 (@alyssa_torbush) September 27, 2022

The new series about Jeffrey Dahmer is so awful. I can’t believe what happened in real life and what happened to all those victims. What a sick man he was. What’s even worse is that there are some real polaroid photos that he actually took and posted on the internet.

People on tiktok are upset because they couldn’t find the Polaroids Dahmer took of his victims???? What tf is wrong with people? I’m actually sick to my stomach right now. pic.twitter.com/KuTUbM1U6k — Cheyenne⁷ (@GingerNightwing) September 29, 2022

People on TikTok upset because they couldn’t find the polaroids Dahmer took from his victims? What’s wrong with people? I’m really sick to my stomach right now.

Oh my god what a RAAAANÇO. I see true crime, but I have a lot of “FANS” rancidity of true crime, what a wrong stop my god. Then on tiktok the girl makes a video “I went to look for the polaroids of Dahmer victims and I’m traumatized 🤪🤪🤪 don’t look!!!” LOVEDEEE — Mari Cardoso is writing book 2 🎃 (@imfreakingmari) September 29, 2022