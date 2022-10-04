Tinder opens adult-only convenience store in Japan

Have you ever thought about all the ways a company can progress? There are many different and varied possibilities, especially if we think about the world we live in today, after all, what the internet and the entire global connection network can offer companies is almost immeasurable. After becoming one of the most used dating apps worldwide, tinder ended up innovating and investing in a new venture.

Read more: Understand why Google may remove Tinder from the Play Store

The popular dating app opened a convenience store in Japan, where it started offering various types of services to the community that lives in one of the busiest neighborhoods in the country’s capital.

Inspired by the Family Mart chain, Tinder SwipeMart offers a variety of products to its customers: gifts, snacks, clothing and various other products that people normally find in a regular convenience store.

Check out the advertisement:

But going a step further, an area has been made available where customers can take pictures for the app. As another tool to increase your chances of matching. In addition to all the marketing involving Tinder, a promotional video was developed for the brand’s pop-up. In the images, we follow a store employee who ends up matching someone during work, after an embarrassing situation happens. Since the match, she has been taken by several encounters and meeting different people.

The scenario organized by the company was available between the 16th and 19th of September. It was a huge success, so it is possible that it will return at some point, but with new attractions that resemble those offered to members of the app, such as drinks and original foods, in addition to fries, alcoholic sours, ramen and a prop to share with yours. match. The store has been dubbed “Tinder’s Youth Convenience” as it does not require a minimum age to enter before 10pm, even though anyone in school uniform is prohibited from entering.

The game follows an idea to promote the brand. The initiative, in addition to being fun, certainly ended up causing some encounters between users who went to check out the experience. It would be interesting if it were propagated to other regions. Some even go so far as to say that Tinder should open a network of “love hotels” to promote itself. Whatever the next idea, chances are it will work like the convenience store.