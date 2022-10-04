Tite becomes Brazilian giant’s ‘A’ plan for 2023; Corinthians is watching

Coach is leaving the Brazilian national team

Brazil v Tunisia - International Friendly
Tite may be returning to the elite of Brazilian football in the year 2023. From the Brazilian team’s exit, this year’s World Cup in Qatar will be the coach’s last against the Seleção, who will go in search of his sixth trophy of the biggest world football competition.

The decision to leave the Selection is already taken by Tite. The coach, who arrived a long time ago, did not make it clear exactly why he left, but confirmed that he is leaving Amarelinha’s command, and fate, in turn, may be BH.

According to information from the local press and from Jorge Nicola, Tite can paint at Atlético MG. The journalist says that the chances of Cuca staying at the club are decreasing and, if a dismissal comes to the case, Tite will be the priority of the Rooster for the year 2023.

This is not the first opportunity that Tite’s name is spoken within Atlético MG. The coach has even said, in previous opportunities, that he thinks about coaching the Minas Gerais club, but did not go into more detail about it.

At the moment, there is nothing between Tite and Galo, and the Minas Gerais club knows that Europe can knock on the coach’s door. Anyway, the signal has already been turned on.

Corinthians is also keeping an eye on Tite’s situation, amid the possible departure of Vitor Pereira, at the end of the season. At first, the idea is to renew with the Portuguese, but if he chooses to leave, Tite can gain strength.

