To stay in the G-4, Vasco tries to end this Tuesday sequence of eight defeats away from home | vasco

The points lost at home in the 1-1 draw with Londrina last week were not in the plans, and Vasco will need to score as a visitor to stay in the G-4 and guarantee access to Serie A without depending on others. Challenge for Jorginho’s team, which faces Operário, this Tuesday, at 7 pm, in Ponta Grossa, Paraná.

+ Vasco arrives in Ponta Grossa for a game against Operário

1 of 3 Jorginho guides Vasco’s training in Curitiba before the game against Operário — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG Jorginho guides Vasco’s training in Curitiba before the game against Operário — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

The mission is to end the fast as a visitor and interrupt the series of eight consecutive defeats away from home, worst club history. The last time Vasco scored away from Rio de Janeiro was on July 7, in a 1-0 victory over Criciúma.

Of the 16 games they played away from home in Serie B, Vasco only won three – Náutico, Londrina and Criciúma. It still has four draws and nine defeats. Before this negative streak, therefore, the long performance of its domains was not bad, with 54% success. With the last eight defeats, the yield has dropped to 27%.

– Sometimes we invert our roles a little, those who are arriving at the G-4 are euphoric, and those who are there are under a certain pressure. We are in the G-4, we will achieve our goal, we know the power we have at home, our fans have helped us a lot, and now we are going in search of an important result away from home. It’s difficult to play here against Operário, a physically strong team, but we know we have the conditions to win – coach Jorginho told Vasco TV, confident of his first victory away from home since taking over the team.

Check Vasco’s information before departure with Operário

The negative series as a visitor started on July 16, in the 3-1 defeat to Sampaio Corrêa, for the 18th round, in Maranhão. Since then the team has lost every game away from home. In other words, he still hasn’t scored far from Rio de Janeiro in the return of Serie B.

Vasco away from home in Serie B:

CRB 1×1 Vasco (2nd round)

Chapecoense 0x0 Vasco (3rd round)

Tombense 1×1 Vasco (5th round)

Guarani 0x0 Vasco (8th round)

Náutico 2×3 Vasco (11th round)

Londrina 0x1 Vasco (13th round)

Novorizontino 2×0 Vasco (15th round)

Criciúma 0x1 Vasco (17th round)

Sampaio Corrêa 3×1 Vasco (18th round)

Vila Nova 1×0 Vasco (20th round)

Ponte Preta 3×1 Vasco (23rd round)

CSA 2×0 Vasco (25th round)

Bahia 2×1 Vasco (26th round)

Brusque 1×0 Vasco (28th round)

Gremio 2×1 Vasco (29th round)

Cruzeiro 3×0 Vasco (31st round)

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

After Sampaio Corrêa, Vasco lost as a visitor to Vila Nova, Ponte Preta, CSA, Bahia, Brusque, Grêmio and Cruzeiro. A new stumble away from home, this Tuesday, against Operário, could even cost them a place in the G-4, since Ituano (6th place) is just two points away in the leaderboard and is still playing in the round. Inner speech is reliable.

– We need to be brave, organized and effective in the next game. We need to win the next game, but we believe that we will reach our goal, we cannot think of any other way. It has to be just work, trust in the players, making this team stay together, because that’s only how we achieve our goal – said Jorginho at a press conference after the draw with Londrina.

+ Read more news from Vasco

The team counts on the good performance at home, where they still haven’t lost in Serie B, to increase the score. But that alone will not be enough. After the game against Operário, Vasco will still face Sport (16/10) and Ituano (6/11) away from home.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!